Zanu-PF Succession Battle Heats Up as War Veterans’ Press Conference Disrupted

HARARE – A scheduled press conference by the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) in Bulawayo was thrown into chaos on Monday after a group calling itself Youth Connect stormed the venue, escalating factional tensions within the ruling Zanu-PF party.

The presser, set to be addressed by ZNLWVA chairman Andreas Ethan Mathibela, was expected to outline the war veterans’ stance on the party’s succession battle. However, the disruption further exposed the widening rift between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy, Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, as factions continue to jockey for power ahead of the 2028 elections.

Sources within Zanu-PF indicate that the war veterans, who played a crucial role in Mnangagwa’s rise to power in 2017, have now shifted their allegiance to Chiwenga, a retired army general who was instrumental in the coup that ousted former President Robert Mugabe.

Conversely, Mnangagwa’s camp has been mobilizing youth groups to counteract opposition within the party, a move seen as an attempt to undermine Chiwenga’s growing influence. The violent disruption of the press conference by Youth Connect is believed to be part of this broader strategy.

At the heart of the battle is Mnangagwa’s future beyond 2028. While the constitution limits the presidency to two terms, some of Mnangagwa’s allies are pushing for an extension to 2030, a move that has faced resistance from Chiwenga and his military-backed faction.

Chiwenga’s camp is reportedly positioning itself to block any constitutional amendments that would extend Mnangagwa’s rule, setting the stage for an internal showdown within Zanu-PF.

The disruption at the Bulawayo Media Centre is a stark reminder of the brewing political storm within the ruling party. As both factions strengthen their bases, analysts warn that political clashes and instability could intensify in the coming months.

With the 2028 elections still years away, the battle for Zanu-PF’s leadership appears to be far from over—and the war veterans’ defiance signals that Mnangagwa’s grip on power is facing its biggest challenge yet.

