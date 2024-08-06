Zanu PF Succession Battle Heats Up as Chiwenga Takes a Dig At Mnangagwa

Spread the love

Harare, Zimbabwe – In a clear sign of his growing discontent with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s “ED2030” campaign, Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga has openly criticized the rise of personality cults, power pursuits, and factionalism within the ruling Zanu PF party.

Chiwenga, who has notably refrained from endorsing the “ED2030” slogan, stressed that loyalty should lie with the party and the people of Zimbabwe, not with individual leaders.

“There is no room for factionalism at any level in the party,” Chiwenga stated. “Our loyalty is not to individuals but to the bigger agenda, that of the party and the people of Zimbabwe who are supreme.”

Chiwenga’s remarks underscore the escalating tensions between him and Mnangagwa, highlighting unresolved leadership and succession issues within Zanu PF. The two leaders, who once stood united during the November 2017 military coup that ousted long-time ruler Robert Mugabe, now find themselves at odds as Mnangagwa seeks to extend his rule beyond the constitutional term limit in 2028.

The power struggle between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga has further fragmented the party, with factions forming around each leader. Mnangagwa’s push for the “ED2030” vision, which aims to transform Zimbabwe into an upper-middle-income country by 2030, is seen by some within the party as a bid to solidify his control and extend his presidency.

Chiwenga’s recent statements reflect a growing faction within Zanu PF that is increasingly critical of Mnangagwa’s leadership style and his attempts to concentrate power. “We must remain focused on the party’s goals and the needs of the people, rather than being distracted by the ambitions of individuals,” Chiwenga said.

The Vice-President’s refusal to support the “ED2030” campaign is seen as a significant political move, signaling his readiness to challenge Mnangagwa’s authority and possibly position himself as a contender for the presidency. This internal rift has set the stage for a significant political showdown, with the potential to reshape the party’s future leadership and direction.

As the succession battle intensifies, Zanu PF faces a critical period of uncertainty. The outcome of this power struggle will not only determine the party’s leadership but also impact the broader political landscape of Zimbabwe. The party’s ability to navigate this conflict and present a united front will be crucial in maintaining its grip on power and addressing the country’s pressing economic and social challenges.

Observers and analysts will be closely watching how the situation unfolds, as the dynamics within Zanu PF could have far-reaching implications for Zimbabwe’s political stability and governance.

