Zanu PF structures stampede to fast-track Tagwire’s ascendancy

Zanu-PF’s Masvingo Province has lost its bid to co-opt prominent businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei into the party’s Central Committee, despite being the first to recommend his inclusion. The slot was ultimately secured by Harare Province, which formalised Tagwirei’s entry into the influential body last week.

Masvingo had proposed Tagwirei’s name in March, aiming to reward and formally include him within its provincial structures given his roots in Gutu and his longstanding support for community projects in the province. However, Harare also put forward his name during the same month, and the party leadership ultimately backed Harare’s recommendation.

Masvingo Provincial Chairperson Robson Mavhenyengwa declined to comment when reached, directing all inquiries to Zanu-PF national spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa. However, Masvingo Provincial Spokesperson Pepukai Chiwewe downplayed any disappointment, saying they remained pleased with Tagwirei’s overall contribution to the party.

“We are happy with what he is doing,” Chiwewe said. “He had already been in party structures in Harare, so it’s not a major issue. We only sought to co-opt him if Harare had not already done so.”

Tagwirei’s co-option was confirmed by Zanu-PF Secretary for Legal Affairs, Patrick Chinamasa, who hailed the development as a transformative step for the ruling party in urban areas, particularly Harare.

“From being, for a long time, a dormant but committed Zanu-PF party cadre loyally working quietly and outside the public limelight, your recent co-option into the Central Committee is a breath of fresh air,” said Chinamasa.

“I have no hesitation in assuring those who are skeptical that Harare Province will never be the same again. Cde Tagwirei, who has erupted from his dormant state like a volcano, is destined to add value to our deliberations as a Zanu-PF Central Committee.”

Chinamasa also warned that Tagwirei’s high-profile entry into Zanu-PF’s top political structure would likely invite scrutiny and criticism, but he expressed confidence in the businessman’s ability to withstand public pressure.

“Welcome aboard, Cde Tagwirei. Brace yourself—there will be malcontents out there who will try to tarnish your reputation. But I know you are made of sterner stuff,” Chinamasa said.

Tagwirei’s inclusion in the Central Committee has been widely interpreted as a strategic move by Zanu-PF, particularly as succession debates within the Mnangagwa-led faction intensify. His elevation places him in a key position as party dynamics shift ahead of the 2028 general elections.

Originally from Gutu, Tagwirei rose to national prominence through his business empire and philanthropic work, particularly via the Bridging Gaps Foundation. He has funded numerous humanitarian projects across Zimbabwe, with a focus on education, healthcare, and church infrastructure.

In March 2025, Tagwirei made history as the first Black individual to receive the Global Award of Excellence from the General Conference of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, recognising his charitable contributions, including major donations to church construction and Solusi University.

His influence continues to grow within and outside the ruling party, and observers view his entry into Zanu-PF’s political structures as a signal of broader ambitions and potential future leadership roles within the party.