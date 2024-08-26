Zanu PF puts into gear constitutional amendment for Mnangagwa’s term extension

Spread the love

ZANU PF Harare Province has called on relevant authorities to initiate constitutional amendments that would allow President Emmerson Mnangagwa to remain in office beyond 2028, when his current term is set to end.

This proposal comes as the party prepares for its 21st Annual People’s Conference, scheduled to take place from October 22 to 27 at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Grounds in Bulawayo.

During a provincial inter-district conference held in Harare, ZANU PF Harare Province discussed draft resolutions to be presented at the upcoming party conference. The key resolution put forward was a request for constitutional changes that would enable President Mnangagwa to continue his leadership.

Speaking at the party headquarters, ZANU PF Harare provincial chairman Godwills Masimirembwa emphasized that the province is united in its belief that President Mnangagwa should lead the country beyond 2028. “The most critical issue is that the Constitution of Zimbabwe must be amended to enable him to continue to lead beyond 2028,” Masimirembwa stated.

He acknowledged the constitutional limitations currently in place, which allow a President to serve a maximum of two five-year terms. Masimirembwa suggested potential changes, including extending the number of years per term or removing term limits altogether. He also proposed amending the constitution to ensure that any changes would benefit the incumbent President.

ZANU PF Secretary for Education, Research and Ideology, Charles Tawengwa, noted that draft resolutions from district-level party structures, primarily focused on extending President Mnangagwa’s leadership beyond 2028, would be presented at the conference. ZANU PF Deputy Secretary for Security, Cde Tendai Chirau, expressed the party’s satisfaction with President Mnangagwa’s work, highlighting the importance of completing Vision 2030.

Similar sentiments were echoed in Mashonaland West Province, where ZANU PF members also resolved that President Mnangagwa should continue leading the country to fulfill Vision 2030. The province has been actively restructuring and preparing for the upcoming by-election in Ward 11, Makande, following the death of the sitting councillor.

The party’s wings, including the main, youth, war veterans, and women’s wings, have all expressed their support for President Mnangagwa’s continued leadership, emphasizing the need to maintain momentum on priority projects under Vision 2030.

At a Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting in Nyabira, provincial chairman Mary Mliswa-Chikoka confirmed that resolutions from the province’s party wings would be consolidated and presented at the Bulawayo conference. Among other resolutions, the youth wing called for an increased youth quota in Parliament and reserved land allocations for young people, while the Women’s League advocated for laws protecting widows and children at farms.

Politburo member Ziyambi Ziyambi stressed the importance of restructuring to ensure authentic party structures that reflect ZANU PF’s membership and improve performance in future elections. Deputy National Secretary for the Commissariat Webster Shamu urged thorough restructuring according to party guidelines.

The meeting, which included members of Parliament, provincial members, Central Committee, and Politburo members, concluded with commendations for Kariba district’s adherence to restructuring deadlines and procedures.

