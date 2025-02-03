Zanu PF Pushes to Extend Mnangagwa’s Presidency Beyond 2028 Without Referendum

Spread the love

HARARE – Zanu PF has declared there will be no referendum to gauge public opinion on extending President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s tenure beyond 2028, sparking concerns over potential constitutional violations.

The ruling party recently submitted a resolution from its Annual National People’s Conference to Parliament, proposing a constitutional amendment to extend Mnangagwa’s presidency to at least 2030. The resolution was adopted during the party’s 21st Annual National People’s Conference in Bulawayo last October.

Speaking at a Mashonaland Central Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting in Bindura, Zanu PF national political commissar Munyaradzi Machacha confirmed the party’s intention to bypass public consultation. “There is no going back in implementing the resolution,” Machacha said. He further asserted that dissenting voices should have aired their objections during internal party meetings or the national conference.

Zanu PF Harare province chairperson Godwills Masimirembwa echoed these sentiments, stating that the elections could be postponed to 2030 through a constitutional amendment, negating the need for a referendum. Masimirembwa argued that this would not interfere with the constitutional provision on term limits, as Mnangagwa’s tenure would not count as a full term if elections were deferred.

“If Mnangagwa serves less than three years in the postponed term, it does not count as a full term,” Masimirembwa said, adding that this would align with the Constitution.

Despite President Mnangagwa’s public declarations of adhering to constitutional limits, his supporters appear determined to extend his rule. Some analysts believe this move is an effort to block Vice President Constantino Chiwenga from succeeding Mnangagwa.

The proposed extension has drawn significant backlash from civil society, opposition groups, and constitutional law experts. Critics argue that the move undermines Zimbabwe’s 2013 Constitution, which introduced term limits to prevent presidents from overstaying, as was the case with the late Robert Mugabe.

Constitutional law expert Lovemore Madhuku has dismissed the feasibility of Zanu PF’s plan, describing it as a near-impossible task. Madhuku explained that any constitutional amendment would require a complex process, including public debate, a two-thirds majority in Parliament, and a referendum.

“It will be very difficult because most Zimbabweans don’t support this extension,” Madhuku said. “Even if Zanu PF secures a two-thirds majority in Parliament, the referendum will boil down to whether the public wants Mnangagwa to continue in office. The outcome will likely not favour the President.”

Madhuku further noted that Mnangagwa himself would need to sign off on the constitutional amendment, potentially putting him in a politically precarious position.

The push for Mnangagwa’s extended presidency has reignited debates on the sanctity of Zimbabwe’s Constitution and the ruling party’s commitment to democratic principles. Observers warn that overriding public opinion could lead to heightened political tensions and erode trust in governance.

As the controversy unfolds, Zimbabweans await to see whether constitutional procedures will be upheld or overridden in pursuit of political ambition.

