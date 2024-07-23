ZANU PF provinces endorses Mnangagwa term extension ‘against his will’

Spread the love

ZANU PF Bulawayo Province joined the nationwide call for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to continue his leadership beyond 2028, citing his remarkable achievements and dedication to Vision 2030.

Despite the President’s adherence to the constitutional limit, provincial party structures have been vocal in their endorsements.

During an inter-district meeting on Sunday, ZANU PF Bulawayo leaders emphasized the importance of President Mnangagwa’s leadership in achieving the ambitious Vision 2030 goals. Provincial spokesperson Archibald Chiponda praised Mnangagwa’s leadership as “astounding” and crucial for the nation’s progress.

“President Mnangagwa’s leadership has brought significant economic reforms, infrastructure development, and initiatives aimed at improving livelihoods,” Chiponda said. “Bulawayo province and the entire country need stability and continuity to ensure sustained growth and prosperity.”

Chiponda highlighted the positive impact of Mnangagwa’s presidency on Bulawayo, underscoring the residents’ first-hand experiences of improved community welfare. He expressed the province’s wholehearted support for Mnangagwa’s vision for a prosperous Zimbabwe, urging him to continue leading the nation.

“His commitment to reform, transparency, and inclusivity has earned him praise both domestically and internationally,” Chiponda added. “His visionary approach and dedication to uplifting the lives of all Zimbabweans resonate deeply with the people of Bulawayo.”

As Zimbabwe prepares for the 2028 elections, Bulawayo Province’s endorsement of President Mnangagwa sets a positive tone for the political landscape, reinforcing the collective aspiration for a prosperous and united nation.

ZANU PF National Political Commissar Munyaradzi Machacha, speaking at the same meeting, mentioned the ongoing cell/district restructuring exercise aimed at strengthening party unity and productivity. He highlighted the upcoming 44th SADC Summit, to be held in Harare on August 17, 2024, under the theme “Promoting Innovation to Unlock Opportunities for Sustained Economic Growth and Development towards an Industrialised SADC.”

Machacha noted that the Summit, which will be attended by heads of state and government from the 16 SADC member states, offers Zimbabwe a platform to engage with trade partners and exchange investment ideas. The Summit will be preceded by meetings of SADC senior officials and the Council of Ministers, who will prepare the agenda for the heads of state and government.

“The SADC Council of Ministers oversees the functioning and development of SADC, ensuring proper implementation of policies,” Machacha said. “This year’s Summit in Zimbabwe marks a significant opportunity for our President to assume a leadership role within the SADC community.”

The ZANU PF Bulawayo Province remains steadfast in its support for President Mnangagwa, urging him to continue his exemplary leadership and drive towards achieving Vision 2030.

