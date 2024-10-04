Zanu-PF Power Struggles Intensify Amid Economic Crisis and Internal Divisions

Spread the love

Harare – Internal strife within Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu-PF party is reaching new heights as various factions within the party maneuver for power, deepening divisions ahead of future leadership contests.

Allegations of corruption and the country’s floundering economy, highlighted by the rapid decline of the recently introduced Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency, have added fuel to the fire, sparking public discontent and further complicating the political landscape.

A key moment in the escalating tensions came with the release of a strongly worded letter from Zanu-PF’s national political commissar, Munyaradzi Machacha, on October 2, 2024. Addressed to all provincial chairpersons, the letter warns members of the District Coordinating Committees (DCCs) against divisive behavior that threatens to destabilize the party. The DCCs, which play a critical role in grassroots mobilization and in electing party leaders, have historically wielded significant influence within Zanu-PF, often acting as “kingmakers.”

“The Politburo has observed with great concern the wayward behavior of some DCC members. The resurrection of the ‘old dissolved DCCs’ practices of becoming kingmakers is a dangerous development,” Machacha wrote in the letter, highlighting the re-emergence of internal power plays that have previously caused rifts within the party.

Machacha outlined several troubling trends, including DCC members overstepping their constitutional authority, sidelining local leadership from key meetings, and attempting to exert undue influence on the election of future candidates. Such behavior, he said, was in violation of Article 13, Section 154 of the party’s constitution, which clearly states that executive decisions should only be made by the Provincial Executive and Coordinating Committees.

In a sharp rebuke, Machacha also condemned the scheduling of DCC meetings at times deliberately inconvenient for certain members, a tactic designed to consolidate power by excluding rivals. Additionally, some DCC members were reportedly launching premature campaigns for parliamentary seats, further undermining the party’s current leadership.

“DCCs must cease this reactionary conduct immediately. The party will impose strict disciplinary measures on those who continue to defy the constitution and fuel division,” Machacha warned in his letter.

The reintroduction of DCCs in 2020, after an eight-year hiatus, was meant to strengthen Zanu-PF’s grassroots structures. However, their reinstatement has reignited factionalism, reminiscent of the internal struggles that led to their dissolution in 2012. At the time, the DCCs had become a battleground between factions aligned with then-Vice President Joice Mujuru and her rival, Emmerson Mnangagwa, now the country’s president.

Political analysts argue that these internal conflicts could further erode party unity at a time when Zanu-PF is facing mounting criticism over its handling of the economy. The collapse of the Zimbabwe Gold currency has exacerbated economic hardships, with inflation soaring and the local currency struggling against the US dollar. Public frustration is growing, creating additional pressure on the ruling party to address both its internal fractures and the nation’s economic woes.

As the party heads toward its next congress, the power struggles within Zanu-PF’s ranks are expected to intensify, with the DCCs likely to remain a focal point in the fight for control. However, the ultimate outcome of this internal battle remains uncertain, as the Politburo, Presidium, and Central Committee continue to hold significant sway in shaping Zanu-PF’s future direction amidst growing internal and external challenges.