Zanu PF Power Struggles Escalates as Faction Pushes to Oust Chiwenga, Replace him With Marbel Chinomona

HARARE – Internal power struggles within Zimbabwe’s ruling party, Zanu PF, are intensifying as a faction known as the “2030ists” reportedly seeks to remove Vice President Constantino Chiwenga from his position, replacing him with Senate President Marbel Chinomona.

The move has drawn comparisons to the political machinations that led to the ousting of former Vice President Joyce Mujuru in 2014, marking a potential repeat of Zanu PF’s history of factionalism.

The alleged plot comes at a time of heightened tension within Zanu PF, as the party grapples with internal divisions and the fallout from the 2017 coup that brought President Emmerson Mnangagwa to power, with Chiwenga playing a key role in the military-led transition. The push to remove Chiwenga mirrors the political drama that unfolded when Mujuru, once seen as a potential successor to the late President Robert Mugabe, was sidelined by a rival faction led by Mnangagwa.

Chiwenga, a former general who has maintained a strong grip on Zimbabwe’s military and security apparatus, now finds himself at odds with certain elements within the party who view him as a threat to their own political ambitions. The “2030ists,” a faction reportedly aligned with Mnangagwa’s camp, are believed to be strategising ahead of the 2028 elections, with Chinomona seen as a more favourable candidate for vice president.

This factional manoeuvring comes against the backdrop of Zanu PF’s broader challenges, including a struggling economy, growing public discontent, and political violence. Much like the political tensions that have gripped the United States ahead of its presidential elections, Zimbabwe faces a volatile political landscape. The internal power battles within Zanu PF are fuelling uncertainty about the future of leadership in the country, with Chiwenga’s fate hanging in the balance.

Echoes of the Mujuru Saga

Political analysts have drawn parallels between the current campaign to remove Chiwenga and the downfall of Mujuru. In 2014, Mujuru was accused of plotting to unseat Mugabe and was subsequently ousted from her role as vice president, paving the way for Mnangagwa’s rise. Chiwenga’s current situation seems to be following a similar script, with claims that the faction pushing for his removal is reusing old tactics to consolidate power.

Marbel Chinomona, a long-serving member of Zanu PF and a key figure in Mnangagwa’s inner circle, has emerged as a potential replacement for Chiwenga. As the president of the Senate, Chinomona holds a powerful position in the government and is seen as a loyalist to Mnangagwa. Her rise would likely shift the power dynamics within Zanu PF, further sidelining Chiwenga’s influence.

However, unlike Mujuru, Chiwenga remains deeply connected to Zimbabwe’s military, which could make any attempt to oust him more challenging. His role in the 2017 coup that led to Mugabe’s removal still looms large over Zimbabwe’s political landscape, and any effort to remove him could risk destabilising the military’s support for Mnangagwa’s government.

An Uncertain Future for Zanu PF

Zanu PF’s internal power struggles come at a critical time as the party seeks to solidify its position ahead of future elections. Factionalism has long plagued Zanu PF, but the renewed tensions between Chiwenga and Mnangagwa’s camp could pose a significant threat to the party’s unity. With Zimbabwe’s economic challenges and political uncertainty growing, the stakes are higher than ever.

The situation within Zanu PF also raises questions about the long-term viability of Mnangagwa’s leadership. Having navigated the challenges of the post-Mugabe era, Mnangagwa faces growing pressure from within his own party, as different factions vie for power. If Chiwenga is removed, it could signal a broader shift in Zanu PF’s leadership structure, potentially opening the door for new political players like Chinomona.

As Zimbabwe watches these developments unfold, the political landscape remains highly volatile. Just as the United States braces for potential post-election unrest in the face of rising political violence, Zimbabwe’s own internal power struggles are creating an uncertain path forward for the embattled ruling party.

The coming weeks are likely to be critical for Chiwenga as he navigates this latest challenge to his political survival. Whether the “2030ists” succeed in removing him from power remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: Zanu PF is once again at a crossroads, and the party’s future hangs in the balance.