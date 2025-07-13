Zanu PF Power Struggle Erupts Over Tagwirei as Mpofu, Chinamasa Clash on Circulars

Spread the love

HARARE – A senior official in Zanu PF’s Secretary-General’s Office has clarified that circulars issued by the secretary-general take precedence over those from other party departments — unless explicitly overturned by the party’s highest decision-making body, the Presidium.

The clarification comes amid a brewing internal dispute between Secretary-General Obert Mpofu and Secretary for Legal Affairs Patrick Chinamasa over the party’s ongoing Central Committee co-option process.

Mpofu issued a circular on 5 June outlining the rules of the co-option procedure, effectively blocking controversial business mogul and prominent Zanu PF funder Kudakwashe Tagwirei from joining the Central Committee — the party’s supreme decision-making organ in between congresses.

However, in a surprise move, Chinamasa sent a follow-up circular dated 30 June, purporting to withdraw Mpofu’s directive and replace it with his own instructions — seen as an attempt to reverse the decision and pave the way for Tagwirei’s entry.

The senior official, speaking to The NewsHawks, described Chinamasa’s action as unconstitutional, unauthorised and procedurally flawed, saying he has no legal or structural authority to override a communication from the Secretary-General’s Office.

“The Secretary-General’s Office is higher than the legal affairs department and sits just below the Presidium — comprising the President, two deputies and the national chairperson. It administers the whole party,” the official explained.

“So a circular issued by the secretary-general cannot be withdrawn or replaced by a departmental head, who is junior — unless by mutual agreement, which did not happen here.”

The official added that party hierarchy, protocols and workflows are clearly outlined in Zanu PF’s constitution and organisational procedures. Based on that structure, Chinamasa’s circular is deemed null and void, while Mpofu’s remains the valid directive.

He went on to stress that only Mpofu, as the originator of the initial circular, had the power to revoke or amend it. This explains why provinces, including Matabeleland South, continue to use Mpofu’s June 5 circular to guide the current co-option process.

The official further accused Chinamasa of acting out of personal loyalty to Tagwirei, citing their long-standing relationship dating back to Zimbabwe’s controversial Command Agriculture programme between 2016 and 2018.

“Chinamasa and Tagwirei worked closely during Command Agriculture and have remained politically aligned. His move appears to be an effort to help Tagwirei secure a Central Committee seat,” the official alleged.

The clash over circulars has highlighted deeper factional tensions within Zanu PF as the party navigates succession debates, internal restructuring, and a volatile political landscape ahead of the 2028 elections.

While neither Mpofu nor Chinamasa have publicly commented on the controversy, insiders say the matter could escalate unless addressed at the Presidium level — the only authority with power to adjudicate between departmental disputes of this nature.