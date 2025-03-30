Zanu PF Plot to Oust Chiwenga Exposed Amid Growing Party Divisions

Spread the love

HARARE – A faction within Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu PF party, loyal to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, allegedly attempted to remove Vice President Constantino Chiwenga from his position during a recent central committee meeting, according to The Standard.

The Sunday publication reported that the plot was halted due to fierce infighting within the party, highlighting escalating tensions as factions battle for power ahead of the 2028 elections.

Chiwenga, a former army general who played a key role in the 2017 military intervention that brought Mnangagwa to power, has reportedly become a target for those seeking to consolidate their influence. His perceived presidential ambitions have unsettled some party leaders, particularly following reports that Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi disclosed plans for Mnangagwa to remain in office until 2030.

According to The Standard, some within Zanu PF view Chiwenga as a political threat and fear that he may challenge Mnangagwa’s continued leadership. The publication further alleges that efforts to sideline him are being orchestrated through party structures and government appointments, with growing calls to replace him with ruling party benefactor Kudakwashe Tagwirei.

Sources cited in the report claim that “plans are already underway to co-opt Tagwirei into the centre of power,” and that a crucial meeting was scheduled to discuss the leadership transition. However, the plot reportedly faced resistance, particularly from Chiwenga’s loyalists within the security sector and party ranks.

The report also suggests that the recent restructuring of government ministries, which saw Chiwenga being appointed as the Minister of Health while retaining the Vice Presidency, is part of a broader strategy to weaken his influence.

Political analysts believe this development is indicative of deeper divisions within Zanu PF, with growing uncertainty about the party’s future leadership. “This battle is far from over. Chiwenga still commands significant support within the military, and any attempt to remove him will not be easy,” said a political commentator who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, opposition groups have seized on the reports of internal discord, arguing that it reflects a power-hungry leadership more focused on factional battles than addressing Zimbabwe’s economic challenges.

With the March 31st protests looming, The Standard notes that the infighting within Zanu PF could have broader implications for national stability.

Efforts to get a response from Chiwenga’s office and senior Zanu PF officials regarding the allegations were unsuccessful at the time of publishing.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...