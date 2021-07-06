Zanu PF orders loyalists to be vaccinated ahead of party conference

ZANU PF says only members vaccinated against Covid-19 will be allowed to attend this year’s annual conference.

The conference will be held in Bindura, Mashonaland Central province in October.

The ruling party was forced to abort the event last year due to the pandemic.

In an internal correspondence leaked to NewZimbabwe.com yesterday, Zanu PF national secretary for health David

Parirenyatwa instructed all provincial chairpersons to facilitate the Covid-19 inoculation exercise to ensure all eligible candidates for the annual event are vaccinated in time.

“In view of the upcoming People’s Conference in October 2021 (in) Bindura, all party members who will be attending this conference will need to have been vaccinated against Covid-19 before they can attend the conference. The Department of Health, Child Welfare and the Elderly will therefore be ensuring that such vaccinations are completed by the end of August 2021,” Parirenyatwa wrote.

Sources said the vaccination exercise for the Zanu PF conference delegates had already started in some provinces ahead of the August deadline..

The order to get inoculated extends to members of the politburo, central committee, provincial and district coordinating committees and Zanu PF headquarters secretariat staff.

Security aides, drivers, catering personnel, protocol officers and journalists covering the event also need proof of Covid-19 vaccination certificates to be allowed entry. – Newzim