ZANU-PF Members Push for Mnangagwa Presidency Extension Beyond 2028

Harare, Zimbabwe – Provincial Coordinating Committees (PCCs) of the ZANU-PF party across Zimbabwe are backing a proposal to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s tenure beyond the constitutional end of his second term in 2028.

These endorsements are being formulated during provincial meetings and are set to be tabled at the upcoming ZANU-PF national people’s conference in Bulawayo, scheduled from October 22 to 27. Party structures, including influential factions such as the Women’s League and the Youth League, are actively advocating for the extension, citing Mnangagwa’s leadership as essential for maintaining stability and driving development.

In a recent PCC meeting in Manicaland, ZANU-PF members unanimously supported the idea of keeping Mnangagwa in office beyond the constitutionally mandated limit. This move aligns with similar resolutions adopted in other provinces, including Matabeleland South.

ZANU-PF National Political Commissar Munyaradzi Machacha defended the endorsements, emphasizing that they reflect the democratic principles within the party. “This is what democracy is about. People are expressing their views, and the President listens. While not everyone may agree, it’s part of the democratic process,” Machacha told NewsDay. He also acknowledged that the final decision rests with President Mnangagwa, though there is widespread support for his continued leadership.

Key figures within the party, such as Maybe Mbowa, the Women’s League’s Political Commissar, and Mabel Chinomona, the league’s National Secretary, have expressed their support for the extension. Chinomona praised Mnangagwa as a “listening President” and assured that the Women’s League would convey its support to him.

Insiders within the party have revealed that efforts are underway to solidify Mnangagwa’s leadership both within ZANU-PF and on the national stage. One source mentioned that discussions surrounding a constitutional amendment to extend Mnangagwa’s presidency could be a key focus at the upcoming conference.

While Mnangagwa’s possible extension enjoys strong support within the party, it has sparked debate among political analysts. Critics argue that it could undermine the Constitution and set a troubling precedent for future leadership. Recent reports also suggest that ZANU-PF members are considering amending the Constitution to allow Mnangagwa to serve beyond the current two-term limit, potentially extending his presidency to 2030.

Source: NewsDay

