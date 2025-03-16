Zanu PF Members Calls for Disciplinary Action on Mutsvangwa

Spread the love

HARARE – Zanu PF Mashonaland West Chairperson Mary Mliswa has been urged to take disciplinary action against party spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa over his remarks about Vice President and Zanu PF Second Secretary Constantino Chiwenga.

In a letter dated 15 March 2025, party member Gifford Gomwe called for action against Mutsvangwa, arguing that his statements—widely circulated on social media—had tarnished the reputation of both the party and its leadership.

“The statements made denigrating Vice President Chiwenga affect the reputation of the party and the first secretary. Since Mutsvangwa is the party spokesperson, everything he says binds the party. As a concerned cadre, the effects of such utterances have a negative bearing and pose a security threat,” wrote Gomwe.

Gomwe further argued that Mutsvangwa’s comments could be interpreted as suggesting that President Emmerson Mnangagwa is above the law and can interfere with judicial processes.

He accused Mutsvangwa of destabilising the political environment, which in turn impacts social stability and international relations.

“The direct attack on Vice President Chiwenga has negative implications for our international relations and the nation at large, eroding the gains of the new dispensation,” Gomwe added.

He also suggested that Mutsvangwa’s criticism of Chiwenga could be seen as questioning Mnangagwa’s decision to appoint him as Vice President, thereby indirectly attacking the president himself.

Gomwe pointed out that lower-level party cadres had been expelled from Zanu PF for alleged social media misconduct and insisted that corrective action should also be taken against Mutsvangwa.

“It would be noticeable that Mutsvangwa has implied impunity from Mashonaland West if no action is taken against him. Such actions should be strongly condemned as they undermine the authority of Vice President Chiwenga and cause serious divisions within the party.”

Gomwe called on Mliswa to uphold party discipline, referencing a previous case where another party member, Geza, faced disciplinary measures.

Copies of the letter were also sent to Zanu PF Secretary for Administration Nyarubero and Secretary for Security Mutyambizi.

