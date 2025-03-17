Zanu PF Legal Affairs Department Pursues Constitutional Amendment to Extend Mnangagwa’s Term

Spread the love

HARARE – The Zanu PF Department of Legal Affairs is advancing efforts to implement Resolution Number One, which seeks to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s tenure to 2030.

The party is set to engage in consultations to determine the best approach to amending the national Constitution.

This was disclosed by Zanu PF Secretary for Legal Affairs in the Politburo, Patrick Chinamasa, during the Manicaland Provincial Co-ordinating Committee meeting in Mutare yesterday.

Chinamasa explained that the process will involve collaboration with key party structures, including the Politburo and the Central Committee. If the proposal is approved, Zanu PF will direct the Government to amend the Constitution through Parliament.

“Let me address you regarding Resolution Number One, adopted at the national conference in Bulawayo last year. Those present will recall my statement that the President intended to remain in office until 2028, a stance he has reiterated recently. The question now arises—why do we wish to extend his term until 2030? Our rationale is that his leadership has been beneficial for the country, and we want him to complete the developmental initiatives he has undertaken,” said Chinamasa.

He emphasised that the party intends to persuade President Mnangagwa to accept the request for an extended term.

“If we unite and speak with one voice, his acceptance will be in our favour. The party has tasked me, as the Secretary for Legal Affairs, with implementing this resolution.

I will consult stakeholders to determine the best approach, which involves amending the national Constitution. Once we have a clear plan—including consultations with the Politburo and Central Committee—and if the Central Committee approves, we will instruct the Government to amend the Constitution through Parliament,” Chinamasa added.

He further stated that the final decision on whether to extend his tenure would rest solely with President Mnangagwa.

“As for the President’s decision, do not concern yourselves with whether he accepts or declines. That is his prerogative. If the resolution is passed and the Constitution is amended, it will be up to him to decide. We will not be involved, and I doubt he will consult us. If he does, we will be fortunate.”

Chinamasa also urged party members to uphold discipline and refrain from using social media to attack party leadership, warning that those who engage in misconduct would face expulsion.

“As you are aware, we have the National Disciplinary Committee, led by our national chair, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, and I serve as its secretary. Recently, we convened a meeting and expelled several members. Ideally, we should not be expelling each other, but we had no choice due to their misconduct.”

He stressed that the Zanu PF constitution requires absolute loyalty to President Mnangagwa and the party leadership.

“Insulting or disrespecting the President is unacceptable and will result in expulsion. Our party constitution also emphasises adherence to the constitution, policies, rules, and regulations that define us as Zanu PF. Without a constitution, we risk descending into chaos, which would be detrimental to both the organisation and the country.”

On the proposed demonstrations set for March 30, Chinamasa dismissed the plans and assured the public that there was no cause for concern.

“People should go about their daily business with the assurance that the police will provide full protection,” he said.

The proposed constitutional amendment remains a major development within Zanu PF, with its potential impact on the political landscape expected to unfold in the coming months.

