‘Zanu PF heading for a split’ – Mliswa

Former ZANU PF politburo member, Temba Mliswa has predicted that the ruling party’s recent chaotic District Coordinating Committee (DCC) elections will trigger or enhance divisions.

The Norton legislator (independent) said the party was likely to split in 2023, the year scheduled for the next harmonised elections. Below is Mliswa’s full Twitter thread.

Observations of a Political Commentator….

The @ZANUPF_Official DCC elections began from a problematic position. Structures weren’t in place, no cell/branch elections were conducted.

The DCCs were marred by impositions & accusations of anti-ED (anti-President Emmerson Mnangagwa), G40, Gamatox taunts were rife instead of convincing the people what one has to offer. People simply want to know what candidates will do to turn around the economy and to address their welfare.