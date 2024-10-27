Zanu PF Goes Into Open Succession Contest

Spread the love

BULAWAYO — The ZANU-PF conference held recently at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) has highlighted widening rifts within the ruling party, signalling an escalating succession struggle as President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term edges closer to its scheduled end in 2028.

Reports from the event reveal that key figures associated with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga were barred from attending, amplifying questions about the current state of loyalty and influence within the party.

During the conference, Mnangagwa loyalists succeeded in pushing through a contentious resolution to amend the party’s constitution, potentially allowing the 82-year-old leader to remain in power beyond 2028. The decision has been met with stark resistance from Chiwenga’s faction, which aspires to see the Vice President assume the leadership of ZANU-PF.

Sources close to the conference reported the ejection of certain Harare provincial executive members, suspected of supporting Chiwenga’s camp, from the conference shortly after it began. Among those expelled were provincial youth league commissar Kudakwashe Damson and secretary for lands Eddie Ringwa. Reports suggest that Damson’s official vehicle was confiscated before his journey to Bulawayo, following a heated central committee meeting presided over by provincial chairman Goodswill Masimirembwa.

Further underscoring the rift, party officials loyal to Mnangagwa reportedly removed suspected Chiwenga allies from ZANU-PF-associated WhatsApp groups in Harare and Mutare. Meanwhile, allegations emerged that certain officials had attempted to sway conference delegates with financial incentives, aiming to discredit Chiwenga for opposing the ED2030 agenda. Notably, Chiwenga refrained from using slogans that endorsed Mnangagwa’s leadership through 2030 in his address, signalling his resistance to the push for constitutional amendments.

Though ZANU-PF formally passed the resolution to amend the constitution and allow Mnangagwa to extend his tenure, party legal secretary Patrick Chinamasa claimed that Mnangagwa expressed an intent to step down after 2028. “The President is clear that he has no intention of remaining beyond the 2028 election,” Chinamasa stated, underscoring the unresolved discord over the party’s leadership future.

This rift within ZANU-PF has garnered significant attention from political figures and analysts alike. Former Foreign Affairs Minister Walter Mzembi suggested that the push for the 2030 extension may ultimately sway Mnangagwa’s stance. “If you want to gauge the seriousness, look at the Ministry of Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, where scenario documents were prepared with this conference resolution in mind,” Mzembi remarked.

However, experts caution against removing constitutional term limits, warning that it could thrust Zimbabwe into political instability. Constitutional law expert and former Finance Minister Tendai Biti asserted that such a move could create serious repercussions. “By pursuing this path, Mnangagwa risks sparking a political storm that could disrupt Zimbabwe’s stability,” he said.

Echoing Biti’s concerns, legal scholar Lovemore Madhuku argued that a constitutional amendment to extend Mnangagwa’s tenure would face legal obstacles. “Any attempt to amend the term limit is fraught with legal risks and likely to be challenged,” he noted.

Political analyst Eldred Masunungure added that the push for Mnangagwa’s continued leadership may be a strategic bargaining move, particularly involving Zimbabwe’s influential military. “This is not just a ZANU-PF issue. The military has vested interests and is closely watching how this succession debate unfolds,” Masunungure explained.

As the ED2030 campaign faces resistance within the party, the future leadership of ZANU-PF remains uncertain. The divisions showcased at the conference could have far-reaching impacts, shaping the power dynamics within ZANU-PF as the nation approaches its next election cycle.

