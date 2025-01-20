Zanu-PF gears for referendum

Spread the love

ZANU-PF is preparing to amend the Constitution and mobilize its members to resoundingly vote in favor of the amendment in a referendum to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term until 2030, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister and Politburo member Ziyambi Ziyambi has said.

The ruling party’s Mashonaland West Province, which held a Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting in Chinhoyi on Saturday, has announced significant growth in its membership, boasting over 600,000 registered members across six political administrative districts.

This development puts the party in a strong position ahead of a possible referendum to extend President Mnangagwa’s term of office.

According to the 2022 national census, Mashonaland West’s population was approximately 1.8 million. As of 2023, around 700,000 people were on the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) voters’ roll.

While the Referendum process does not rely on the voters’ roll, with anyone aged 18 and above needing only to produce a national identity card or passport to cast their ballot, ZANU-PF remains confident in its ability to outpace opposing forces due to a recent surge in membership.

Districts such as Hurungwe, Zvimba, and Makonde have seen a marked increase in membership recruitment, with the party actively working to attract especially first-time voters across all areas. This grassroots mobilization is seen as critical in solidifying ZANU-PF’s influence ahead of the Referendum.

ZANU-PF Mashonaland West provincial commissar, Joachim Yotamu, presented a report on the party’s cell registration and the impending verification process.

At the same meeting, Ziyambi expressed confidence in the party’s readiness to amend the Constitution to facilitate an extension of President Mnangagwa’s term.

“As we are now working on amending the law to extend President Mnangagwa’s term of office until 2030, we have to work together,” said Ziyambi.

“The figures show that in Mashonaland West, we already have an advantage once the process is taken to the people for a Referendum.”

Ziyambi highlighted the significance of the party’s growing membership.

“We now have 600,000 ZANU-PF members in the province. In 2023, the province had 700,000 people on the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) voters’ roll.

“Even those opposing the idea will not stand a chance against us; ZANU-PF has the upper hand already,” he said.

Ziyambi noted that grassroots resolutions for the extension of President Mnangagwa’s term were a key aspect of the consolidated conference resolutions.

“The grassroots are the ones that indicated the resolution, among other issues that they wanted to be addressed at the conference. These were discussed at the district and provincial levels, leading up to consolidated conference resolutions. The President has no say because we want him to witness his Vision 2030 come to fruition,” he added, receiving thunderous applause from the attendees.

Delegates then urged the Government to proceed with the necessary constitutional amendments.

President Mnangagwa has previously expressed willingness to step down when his second term expires in 2028, but party members assert that, as a listening leader, the President should accept their request to continue leading ZANU-PF and the country.

Even delegates at last year’s 21st ZANU-PF Annual National People’s Conference in Bulawayo unanimously endorsed the resolution to extend President Mnangagwa’s term.

Some opposition CCC members have also thrown their weight behind the call to extend the President’s term, arguing that he should oversee the attainment of Vision 2030 for an empowered and prosperous upper-middle-income society.

Ziyambi utilized the ZANU-PF PCC meeting to highlight another critical aspect of President Mnangagwa’s agenda: providing title deeds to Zimbabweans.

“The other reason why we want the President to continue is that he has to fulfill his vision of making Zimbabweans property owners. The issuance of title deeds to landowners is part of this process. He is also going to ensure that those in urban areas who have had houses without title deeds benefit,” he said.

The meeting also saw contributions from Webster Shamu, ZANU-PF’s national deputy commissar, and Happison Muchechetere, chairman of the Mashonaland West War Veterans League.

They discussed the new land tenure process, asserting that it completes the liberation struggle from white minority rule.

ZANU-PF provincial chairman, Mary Mliswa Chikoka, assured the party’s national leadership that once the process to extend President Mnangagwa’s term begins, it will be successful. She also warned party members against misusing social media.

“Let’s desist from social media abuse and getting involved in unofficial social media groups. We must defend our party at all costs. We will not tolerate indiscipline from members who will use social media to attack the leadership. As Mashonaland West, we have one position, and this is that our President, Mnangagwa, should continue until 2030 to fulfill his vision. We are on the same page as a province,” she said.

The PCC meeting also provided a platform for ZANU-PF Central Committee Member Marian Chombo, who is the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, to share success stories from the province recorded in 2024. Among the notable achievements were increased production of tobacco and wheat, along with a surge in investors in the manufacturing sector.

Source – The Herald

