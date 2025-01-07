ZANU PF Condemns Eddie Cross Over Remarks on Chinese Nationals in Zimbabwe

Spread the love

HARARE – ZANU PF has sharply criticised Eddie Cross, a prominent economist and former member of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s (RBZ) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), over his recent claims about Chinese nationals in Zimbabwe.

In a controversial article published on his website, Cross alleged that over 85,000 Chinese nationals currently reside in Zimbabwe. He further claimed that these individuals are not permanent migrants but intend to return to China after exploiting the country’s mineral resources.

Cross also accused Chinese investors of transferring environmentally harmful industries to Africa, exploiting the continent’s natural resources while evading stricter environmental regulations in China. He traced the alleged exploitation back to the discovery of diamonds in Marange, asserting that approximately US$30 billion worth of raw diamonds have been produced since 2008, benefiting only Chinese interests and senior military officials, while the people of Marange remain impoverished.

ZANU PF Fires Back

Farai Marapira, ZANU PF’s Director of Information and Publicity, dismissed Cross’s claims as baseless and xenophobic. In a strongly worded response, Marapira accused Cross of spreading “spurious lies” and undermining Zimbabwe’s economic development.

“Eddie Cross wrote a full article, expending considerable energy on malicious falsehoods. He alleged there are 85,000 Chinese nationals in Zimbabwe when the actual number is only 25,000, most of whom are in the mining sector,” said Marapira. “These individuals are here under the President’s open-door policy, which welcomes all investors.”

Marapira urged commentators like Cross to adopt a more objective approach, accusing him of engaging in rhetoric unbefitting of a seasoned economist. “We cannot expect educated economists to produce content that amounts to bar talk or pillow talk,” he said.

The ZANU PF spokesperson also refuted Cross’s assertion that Zimbabwe holds untapped chrome deposits worth US$100 trillion, describing it as unsubstantiated. “Eddie Cross cannot defend these figures. His claims on diamonds and chrome deposits lack factual grounding,” Marapira added.

Allegations of Environmental Harm and Labour Rights Violations

Chinese companies operating in Zimbabwe have faced criticism for alleged environmental degradation, including deforestation, pollution of water bodies, and destruction of ecosystems. Critics argue that these investors prioritise the extraction of natural resources such as gold, diamonds, and lithium without contributing to local value addition.

Additionally, reports of labour rights violations by Chinese companies, including poor working conditions, low wages, and cases of sexual abuse, have further fuelled public scepticism about their presence in Zimbabwe.

Marapira, however, rejected the notion that Chinese investments are detrimental, urging Zimbabweans to embrace all investors willing to contribute to the nation’s growth. “We need to stop fostering xenophobic sentiments and work together with all who aim to develop Zimbabwe,” he said.

The debate highlights the growing scrutiny of foreign investments in Zimbabwe and the broader implications for economic sovereignty, environmental sustainability, and labour rights.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...