Zanu PF bays for Chamisa’s head over Workers Day comments

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa’s governing Zanu PF has described utterances by MDC leader Neslon Chamisa at a Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) organised Workers Day rally as “careless and inciting.”

Party spokesperson, Simon Khaya Moyo told journalists at a media briefing Thursday that the government’s security arms are “looking into the issue”, a euphemism for possible charges against the youthful opposition politician.

“The recent utterances attributed to the MDC-Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa at an occasion meant to celebrate the Workers Day, which has received massive coverage in the private media, wherein he announces his party’s intentions to cause mayhem and anarchy in the country through engaging in senseless demonstrations is an affront to the peace and tranquility prevailing in the country.

“The same careless statements threatening violence and impunity were also reinforced by the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Union (ZTCU) leadership at the same forum,” said Khaya Moyo.

“The ruling Zanu PF party wishes to inform the nation that these threats will not be tolerated as corrective action is already being taken by the appropriate security organs of the state with a view to ensuring that peace and harmony is experienced eternally in the country.”

In his address to workers and party activists gathered for the May 1st commemorations, Chamisa said he was energetic enough to cause Mnangagwa “nightmares” if the current economic crisis is not resolved.

Chamisa implored the ZCTU led by president Peter Mutasa to invite international partners next time they call for demonstrations in order to provide solidarity with Zimbabweans so they can get “freedom and independence”.

The ZCTU also warned it could be forced to consult citizens and its membership for possible protests if government does not find a solution to the economic problems facing the country.

Khaya Moyo added that the ruling party will not allow citizens to be used for political gain.

“Given the urgency with which the government is seized with this matter, it is only immature and irresponsible for anyone to ponder to the cause unrest in the country over a matter being resolved.

“Zanu PF will not stand and watch innocent citizens being used for political expedience under its watch. The law will indeed take its course on those found wanting in that regard,” the Zanu PF spokesperson said.

A ZCTU organised stay-away in January turned into an orgy of violence in which at least 17 people including a police officer lost their lives following the deployment of the army by government.

The protests followed another clash between pro-opposition demonstrators and soldiers in August last year in which six people were shot dead leading to an international outcry.