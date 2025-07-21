Zanu PF Annual Conference to Clarify Mnangagwa Succession Question — Mutsvangwa

Spread the love

HARARE — Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa says the ruling party’s forthcoming annual conference, scheduled for 13–20 October at Mutare Polytechnic, will provide decisive guidance on the unresolved leadership succession issue — particularly whether President Emmerson Mnangagwa will seek to extend his rule beyond the constitutional two-term limit, which ends in 2028.

Addressing journalists at the Zanu PF headquarters in Harare on Monday, Mutsvangwa said the highly anticipated conference will offer clarity on the party’s internal roadmap ahead of its 2027 elective congress and the subsequent 2028 general elections.

“The party will use this gathering to give direction on the leadership question, which has generated widespread public interest. The constitutional limit is a matter the party is fully aware of, and the conference will settle this decisively,” Mutsvangwa said.

Mnangagwa, who came to power following the November 2017 military-assisted transition that removed long-time leader Robert Mugabe, is currently serving his second and final term as stipulated by Zimbabwe’s 2013 Constitution. However, mounting speculation around a possible third-term bid has sparked intense debate within the party and across the nation.

Mutsvangwa also used the briefing to comment on a broad range of political, economic, and international matters. He highlighted President Mnangagwa’s recent diplomatic visits to Equatorial Guinea, Japan, and Algeria, noting that the trips are part of Zimbabwe’s ongoing re-engagement strategy and efforts to unlock foreign investment.

The upcoming conference is expected to draw senior party officials, provincial leaders, and affiliates from across the country, as Zanu PF seeks to consolidate power and set the tone for its future leadership and policy trajectory.