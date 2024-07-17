Zanu PF Activist Convicted of Contempt of Court in South Africa

Spread the love

Johannesburg, South Africa – Zanu PF activist Benson Rutendo Matinyarare has been convicted of contempt of court and sentenced to three months in jail by a Johannesburg court.

However, the sentence was wholly suspended on the condition that he refrains from making further defamatory statements about Innscor Africa and its major shareholder, Zinona Koudounaris.

Justice Gcina Malindi of the Gauteng Division of the High Court found the 46-year-old Matinyarare in contempt of two previous court judgments after he persisted in a social media campaign against Innscor and its founder.

The dispute centers around social media claims made by Matinyarare last year, accusing Innscor of selling GMO foods in Zimbabwe and labeling Koudounaris as a “Rhodie” (a derogatory term for white Rhodesians). Koudounaris, of Greek descent, did not arrive in Zimbabwe until the mid-1980s.

On January 9, 2024, Justice Thina Siwendu ordered Matinyarare to remove the defamatory posts from Facebook and X, and to cease making unsubstantiated claims against Innscor and Koudounaris. Despite this, Matinyarare continued to post defamatory content between February 28 and March 5, 2024.

In response, Justice Brad Wanless granted a second order on March 20, instructing Matinyarare to delete any slanderous posts and desist from further offensive statements. Matinyarare ignored this order as well.

Justice Malindi ruled that Matinyarare was in contempt of both previous orders, resulting in the suspended jail sentence. “Matinyarare is committed to a period of imprisonment of three months, which committal is suspended on condition that he does not disseminate, directly or indirectly, false and defamatory allegations pertaining to Innscor Africa and Koudounaris, or in any other manner breach the orders by judges Siwendu and Wanless,” Justice Malindi stated.

Additionally, Matinyarare was ordered to cover Innscor and Koudounaris’ legal costs “on an attorney-client scale, including the costs of two counsel on scale C (maximum rate).”

In a related development, Matinyarare’s former lawyer, Simba Chitando, has filed a separate criminal complaint against him. Chitando alleges that Matinyarare lied to the High Court by claiming he was unaware of the judgments against him and is seeking his arrest and perjury charges. Chitando also revealed that Matinyarare’s new legal representation is being funded by controversial tycoon Simon Rudland, purportedly because Rudland opposes Koudounaris’ influence in the Zimbabwean economy.

The case highlights ongoing tensions and legal battles within Zimbabwe’s business and political spheres, with significant implications for social media conduct and corporate reputations.

Source: ZimLive

