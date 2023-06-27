Zanu-PF activist challenges Kasukuwere’s nomination

HARARE – Zimbabwean politician Saviour Kasukuwere, also known as “Tyson,” may face obstacles in his bid for the Zimbabwe elections on August 23rd.

A ZANU-PF youth activist named Lovedale Mangwana has initiated court action against Kasukuwere and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC). Mangwana argues that Kasukuwere, who was away from Zimbabwe for 18 months, does not meet the qualifications to be a presidential candidate.

Kasukuwere’s election agent, Jacqueline Sande, expressed confidence that the case would not succeed, referring to it as a “frivolous allegation.” Despite being dismissed by Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa as “one of those,” Kasukuwere has gained support from within ZANU-PF, particularly from former loyalists of Robert Mugabe.

Kasukuwere himself declared that he and his supporters are committed to their political journey and will not turn back. However, it is important to note that this information is based on the text you provided, and my knowledge is up to September 2021. The current developments and outcomes of the specific case and the Zimbabwean elections may have changed since then.

