Zanu-PF Acknowledges Severe Internal Divisions, Cites External Threats

Spread the love

HARARE – The Zanu-PF party has openly acknowledged significant internal divisions that are compromising its stability and effectiveness.

Speaking to party members in Manicaland, Zanu-PF National Political Commissar Munyaradzi Machacha highlighted that personal ambitions are overshadowing party loyalty.

Machacha criticized members for prioritizing personal gain over unity, emphasizing that the real threat comes not from the opposition but from external forces, particularly the United States and its allies, who exploit the party’s infighting.

“The true enemy isn’t the CCC [Citizens Coalition for Change] but rather the external forces waiting for us to implode. They thrive on our divisions and internal conflicts,” Machacha stated. He stressed that these internal disputes are preventing Zanu-PF from securing decisive victories.

Machacha also condemned the actions of some members who, after losing in primary elections, continued to seek influence and cause unrest. He called for adherence to the party’s constitution and support for elected candidates, warning that indiscipline and disruption would not be tolerated.

He noted that the primary elections of 2023 were marred by allegations of rigging and bribery, exacerbating internal strife. Machacha indicated that defeated candidates who refuse to concede and continue to create trouble will face disciplinary actions.

Meanwhile, in Chinhoyi, Zanu-PF Mashonaland West Province expressed support for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s leadership, with calls for him to remain in office beyond 2028. However, this endorsement received mixed reactions from supporters.

Provincial youth leader Tapiwa Masendu, Women’s League Chairperson Constance Shamu, and War Veterans Chairperson Happison Muchechetere advocated for Mnangagwa’s extended presidency. Despite their efforts, the response from the crowd was lukewarm. Machacha criticized the reliance on slogans, urging members to focus on delivering on election promises and improving the economy to avoid rejection in future elections.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...