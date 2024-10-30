Zanu-PF Accused of Sloganeering and Succession Battles Over Economic Crisis

Spread the love

Bulawayo – The recently concluded Zanu-PF annual conference has sparked widespread criticism from political analysts who argue that the ruling party is prioritising political consolidation over Zimbabwe’s pressing economic issues.

Observers claim the event largely focused on extending President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s tenure rather than addressing urgent concerns, such as the nation’s economic instability and escalating poverty levels.

Despite President Mnangagwa’s refusal to accept a formal proposal for an extended term, Zanu-PF’s conference resolutions signalled intentions to initiate processes to ensure his tenure extends beyond 2028. Mnangagwa’s re-election in August 2023 remains contentious, and many question the party’s priorities amidst Zimbabwe’s economic challenges.

Political analyst Maxwell Saungweme described the conference resolutions as strategies for consolidating power, further entangling state functions with party objectives. “These resolutions underscore the extent to which Zimbabwe’s governance has been subsumed by Zanu-PF’s partisan objectives, effectively transforming state apparatuses into tools for entrenching party hegemony,” Saungweme said. He cited a resolution promoting “party supremacy over government” and decentralising the Chitepo School of Ideology to train party members, government officials, and civilians, signalling a concerning fusion of state and party interests.

Analyst Vivid Gwede also expressed concern over Zanu-PF’s focus on power retention. “The proposed extension of the President’s term of office is tragic given the state of the economy and other problems Zimbabweans face,” Gwede said, adding that many Zimbabweans had hoped Mnangagwa would uphold his stance against extending his term.

Stephen Chan, a professor of world politics at the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies, pointed out that the conference appeared more preoccupied with internal dynamics than with economic solutions. “With no effective parliamentary opposition, factions in Zanu-PF effectively oppose each other while cloaking it in a show of loyalty and unity,” Chan observed.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe’s economy remains in crisis, plagued by rising living costs, widespread poverty, and an unstable currency. The six-month-old Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency, introduced as the government’s latest attempt to stabilise the economy, has seen significant volatility, prompting calls from businesses to abandon it. Yet Zanu-PF’s resolutions include expediting de-dollarisation and promoting ZiG as Zimbabwe’s primary currency.

Farai Marapira, Zanu-PF’s director of information, declined to comment on the conference resolutions, stating he was in a meeting. Nonetheless, critics contend that the conference underscored the party’s ongoing prioritisation of political entrenchment over the welfare of ordinary Zimbabweans.

Source: NewsDay

