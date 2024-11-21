Fugitive Zambian MP Arrested in Harare After Dramatic Escape From Hospital Custody

Spread the love

Harare, – Emmanuel Jay Banda, the Member of Parliament for Petauke Central in Zambia, has been arrested in Harare after escaping lawful custody in his home country.

His capture was confirmed by Zambia’s Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister, Jack Mwiimbu, during a press briefing in Lusaka earlier today.

Banda had been on the run since his daring escape from Chipata General Hospital, where he was under police guard. The MP was facing charges including aggravated robbery, attempted murder, and escaping from custody. His flight prompted a nationwide manhunt in Zambia, which extended beyond its borders.

Minister Mwiimbu revealed that Banda had been renting a flat in Harare, Zimbabwe’s capital, where he was tracked down through credible intelligence. Zimbabwean law enforcement, acting on information from their Zambian counterparts, arrested Banda on the morning of November 19, 2024. He is currently being held at a Harare police station, with extradition arrangements underway to return him to Zambia.

“We commend Zimbabwean authorities for their swift action and cooperation,” said Mwiimbu. “This arrest marks a significant step toward ensuring that justice is served.”

Banda’s arrest has also fueled speculation and political controversy. Opposition figures in Zambia claim that Banda voluntarily surrendered to Zimbabwean authorities following a ruling by Speaker of the National Assembly, Nelly Mutti. The ruling declared his parliamentary seat vacant due to his absence.

Mwiimbu dismissed these allegations as baseless, suggesting that individuals within Zambia aided Banda’s escape and facilitated his journey to Zimbabwe.

“The Zambian people will soon know who assisted Hon. Banda in evading justice,” the minister stated, pledging to uncover the network behind the fugitive MP’s flight and hold all involved accountable.

Banda’s dramatic escape and capture have captivated public attention in Zambia, highlighting the challenges of handling high-profile criminal cases involving political figures. His return to Zambia is expected to bring further revelations as authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding his escape.

As legal proceedings loom, Banda’s case serves as a critical test of Zambia’s commitment to justice and the rule of law. The story also underscores the importance of regional cooperation in addressing cross-border crimes and maintaining judicial accountability.

