Witnesses in Gweru ‘killer’ businessman case disappear

GWERU- The High Court circuit sitting in Gweru has on Monday issued warrants of arrest for two witnesses including the chief witness and Peter Dube‘s second wife, Nyasha Nharingo, amid reports that they have since fled the country with indications that they were no longer interested in testifying over the case. Nharingo, who survived a bullet that passed through her mouth and exited through her jaw, is key and central in testifying to the fatal shooting incident Dube’s lawyer, Constance Madzudzi said the matter would be brought back to the High Court when the witnesses were available.

“The State has issued warrants of arrest for two witnesses, including Nyasha Nharingo, and from what I have gathered, they have indicated that they are no longer interested in testifying, so the case is now complicated and will be brought back to the High Court once the witnesses are available,” she said. Dube had been on the run for almost three years after he allegedly shot dead his second wife’s suspected lover, Shelton Chiduku of Kwekwe, along with the wife’s best friend, Gamuchirai Mudungwe. He then allegedly turned the gun on his wife, Nyasha, and her sister, Nyaradzo, but the two survived the shooting.

Midlands Provincial Prosecutor Samuel Pedzisayi alleged that on April 22, 2021, at around 11 AM, Chiduku, Mudungwe, Nyasha, and Nyaradzo allegedly went to Masvingo to collect the latter’s passport. Dube, suspecting infidelity between Nyasha and Chiduku, was displeased when he learned that the four had gone to Masvingo without his knowledge. At around 8 PM on the same day, the accused allegedly armed himself with a Zastava pistol and proceeded to number 11, Bensam Flats, Main Street, Gweru where Nyasha resided. There was an altercation at the flats since Dube suspected Nyasha of having an affair with Chiduku. Dube went downstairs and shot Chiduku, who was in the driver’s seat of a Toyota Hiace, once on the front left shoulder and he died instantly.

It is further alleged that Mudungwe, who was downstairs with Chiduku, tried to run up the stairs, but Dube shot her once on the left cheek and she died on the spot. After allegedly killing Chiduku and Mudungwe, Dube went upstairs to where Nyasha and Nyaradzo were. The court heard that Dube allegedly shot Nyasha once on the right cheek and the bullet protruded to the left side of her neck, removed her right molar tooth and landed on the upper side of her shoulder. After shooting Nyasha, Dube allegedly turned on Nyaradzo, shooting her once above the left ear, and the bullet protruded through and raptured her right eye.

Nyasha and Nyaradzo survived the shooting and were taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital where surgeons successfully operated on them. After the incident, Dube allegedly fled to South Africa, before going to Eswatini where he fraudulently acquired an identity document and passport. While in Eswatini, Peter Dube changed his identity and assumed the name Xolile Mtsali. It is alleged that Dube later flew to Ireland where he was arrested in Dublin in 2023 for violating that country’s immigration laws. Dube was allegedly using a fake identity when he was arrested in Dublin. He refused to be deported to Zimbabwe claiming that he was a Mozambican citizen named Armando Quenete Muchanga. Dube was then deported to Mozambique and authorities there established that he was Zimbabwean and deported him on April 3, 2024.

Source: Masvingo Mirror

