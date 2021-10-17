‘We will not continue moaning about Western sanctions’ – Mnangagwa

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa says his administration will not continue mourning over sanctions imposed against Zimbabwe by the West some 20 years ago.

He said despite the sanctions in place, God would bless Zimbabwe to prosper.

Mnangagwa said this while addressing villagers at the opening of the US$1 million Mutoko Royal Fruits and Vegetables plant at Tabudirira Vocational Training Centre ion Mutoko, Mashonaland East last Thursday.

“Going forward, you are all aware that we have for over two decades now been under sanctions invited by the MDC. However, we are saying, we will not continue to cry. No,” he said.

“We are saying God in Heaven is the one who put us in this land, he is the one who is going to bless us for this nation to prosper. I am on record of saying Nyika inovakwa neve vayo (a country is built by its own people).”

Mnangagwa added: “There are those who hate their own country, who wish ill or bad for their country, those who went to ask for sanctions so that their countrymen suffer.”

“Of course, we need to know that in any family there is always a problem child,” he said in an apparent reference to MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa and his deputy Tendai Biti, accused by the government of calling the West to impose sanctions against.

The two opposition leaders deny the claims.

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa launched the US$1 million fruit and vegetable processing plant, which has the capacity to produce tomato puree and mango juice.

The company is also involved in grading, packaging, cold storage and the processing of fruits and vegetables.

The Mutoko Royal Fruits and Vegetables is jointly owned by the local farmers who hold the majority shareholding, government, and Tabudirira Vocational Training Centre.

Mnangagwa also warned farmers against abusing farming inputs distributed under the government’s National Enhanced Agriculture Productivity Scheme (NEAPS).

He added the government would not hesitate to take action against individuals caught abusing the scheme.

The project was funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB), the International Labour Organisation (ILO), and Empowerment Bank, a local financial institution. – Newzim