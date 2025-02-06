We will not be bullied! South Africa’s Ramaphosa takes aim at Trump over recent utterances

Spread the love

Cape Town, South Africa – In a powerful and defiant State of the Nation Address on Thursday, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa took aim at U.S. President Donald Trump over his recent comments criticizing South Africa’s Land Expropriation Bill and threatening to cut U.S. funding to the country.

Ramaphosa’s speech, his ninth since taking office, emphasized South Africa’s resilience, unity, and commitment to its constitutional democracy in the face of external criticism.

“We are a resilient people. We will not be bullied. We will stand together as a united nation. We will speak with one voice in defense of our national interest, our sovereignty, and our constitutional democracy,” Ramaphosa declared.

“By staying true to our values, by harnessing our unique strengths and endowments, and by forging a common purpose, we can turn these trying circumstances to our advantage and propel our country forward.”

The South African president’s remarks came in response to Trump’s recent social media post, in which the U.S. president accused South Africa of confiscating land and treating “certain classes of people VERY BADLY.” Trump also announced that he would cut U.S. funding to South Africa until a full investigation into the land reform process is completed. This includes suspending USAID funding for 90 days, which has raised concerns about its impact on HIV and TB programs in the country.

Ramaphosa expressed concern over the potential consequences of the U.S. funding suspension, noting that it accounts for approximately 17% of South Africa’s HIV expenditure. “We have been able to provide funding from our fiscus for our HIV and TB programmes over the years. We are looking at various interventions to address the immediate needs and ensure the continuity of essential services,” he said.

The South African president also used his address to reaffirm the nation’s commitment to equality, justice, and human rights. “As South Africans, we stand for peace and justice, for equality and solidarity. We stand for non-racialism and democracy, for tolerance and compassion. We stand for equal rights for women, for persons with disabilities, and for members of the LGBTQI+ community. We stand for our shared humanity, not for the survival of the fittest,” Ramaphosa stated.

Trump’s criticism of South Africa’s Land Expropriation Bill has sparked widespread condemnation from civil society groups and political leaders within the country. The bill, which seeks to address historical land inequalities by allowing the government to expropriate land without compensation in certain cases, has been a contentious issue both domestically and internationally. Critics argue that Trump’s characterization of the policy is misleading and fails to consider the complexities of South Africa’s history of apartheid and land dispossession.

In addition to the funding cuts, Trump’s comments have reignited debates about foreign interference in South Africa’s domestic affairs. Civil society groups have called for respect for South Africa’s sovereignty, while some analysts have suggested that the U.S. president’s actions could inadvertently strengthen Africa’s resolve to reduce reliance on foreign aid.

As the controversy continues to unfold, Ramaphosa’s address struck a tone of defiance and determination, underscoring South Africa’s commitment to its democratic values and its ability to navigate challenges both at home and abroad.

“We will not be deterred by external pressures,” he said.

“We will continue to build a South Africa that belongs to all who live in it, united in our diversity and steadfast in our pursuit of justice and equality.”

The standoff between the two leaders highlights the growing tensions over land reform and foreign policy, with South Africa firmly asserting its right to self-determination in the face of international criticism.

