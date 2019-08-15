We will not allow MDC nonsense, says Zanu PF youth league

ZANU PF youths have warned the MDC against any attempt to overthrow President Emmerson Mnangagwa during the much publicised Friday demonstration by the main opposition.

This is after the MDC has given notice to stage a peaceful protest against the deteriorating economic and political conditions in the country.

At a media briefing Wednesday, party secretary for the youth league Pupurayi Togarepi said the opposition must stop its planned demonstration against the Zanu PF led government as the economy was improving.

Togarepi said his party has been made aware of an alleged plot by organisers of the anti-government protest to hire thugs from outside the country to come and overthrow the Mnangagwa led administration.

“We know very well that they have hired thugs, soldiers of fortune from all over the world to try and effect regime change in Zimbabwe.

“And I am telling them know this is not going to be a walk in the park or a piece of cake. No.

“The Zanu PF Youth League will be there, vigilant, active, prepared to defend the revolution.

“We are not going to allow any nonsense. We are prepared to defend our party, our democracy, peace and the freedom.

“So those who want to demonstrate, they can do so, because it is enshrined in the Constitution.

“But to those who are issuing threats that they would want to change the government through demonstrations, through anarchy, we will be there waiting for them…”

Togarepi added, “They think they can turn this country into Rwanda of yesteryear. The Zanu PF Youth League throughout the country will defend Zimbabwe.

“We will never allow Zimbabwe to slide into chaos while we are watching.”

Togarepi slammed MDC for alleged double standards through calling for the imposition of western sanctions that have crippled the economy and later blaming the Zanu PF led administration for running down the same economy.

He accused MDC of attempts to seize power through the “back foor” after its defeat in elections last year.

Said the tough speaking Zanu PF youth league boss, “So whoever in his normal sense, insane or drunk who would want to do anything that will harm our peace, the same constitution allows us to defend ourselves.

“I am telling all Zanu PF youths throughout the country and peace-loving youths to defend the peace that we enjoy and that they must be wary not be used by people who are desperate.

“For those who want to interfere with our democracy, those who want to see Zimbabwe in turmoil, we are here to defend our people, we cannot be lied to that they (demonstrators) are going to be peaceful when we had property destroyed in the past.” – Newzimbabwe