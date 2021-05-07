‘We are implementing responsive economic policies’ – Mnangagwa

GOVERNMENT is implementing responsive policies and interventions to ensure a conducive operating environment for local manufacturers to bolster the value chain concept for sustainable production.

The implementation of responsive policies such as the National Development Strategy One which is being complemented by the Zimbabwe National Industrial Development Policy and the Zimbabwe Local Content Strategy is set to buttress sustainable production and consumption of local products.

Addressing stakeholders at the Buy Zimbabwe Tenth Anniversary this Friday, President Emmerson Mnangagwa highlighted that these policies focus on structural transformation, value chain, and entrepreneurship development.

“These interventions are expected to consistently facilitate rapid private sector-led economic growth. This is more so as we seek to achieve national self-sufficiency and to penetrate global markets, including the ACFTA, while maximising on opportunities offered by SADC and COMESA,” he said

The prevailing stable and predictable macro-economic environment is also expected to give impetus to increased production.

“The need to enhance efficiencies for the competitiveness of our products at both local and international level cannot be overemphasized. This will ensure that prices remain competitive for the ultimate benefit of consumers. Meanwhile, it is encouraging to note that the quality products being manufactured locally have been embraced by the domestic market.

I, therefore, call upon all Zimbabweans, to continue utilising and consuming domestic products and local brands. In so doing, we are creating and preserving jobs, reducing dependence on imports, enhancing competitiveness, saving foreign currency and creating wealth within our nation,” he said.

President Mnangagwa also encouraged the private sector to partner institutions of higher learning for the utilisation of innovation hubs and industrial parks.

“These are a hive of innovative ideas and present opportunities for nurturing growth and development of new industries and products,” he said.

The Buy-Zimbabwe initiative has been commended for playing a key role towards promoting locally manufactured products which has led to increased capacity utilisation.