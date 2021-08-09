‘We are building a modern and industrialised economy’ – Mnangagwa

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa says the best way to show appreciation for the country’s heroes and heroines is through modernising the economy for the benefit of the citizenry.

He was speaking at the National Heroes Acre where he delivered a virtual address to the nation in commemorating National Heroes Day.

“The best way to show appreciation to our heroes and heroines is to build the modern, industrialised, developed and prosperous society envisaged in the country’s Vision 2030. This 2021 Heroes Day Anniversary comes at a time my government’s economic reform programme, guided by the National Development Strategy-1 is bearing fruit, with unprecedented success.

“Our economy is projected to grow by 7.8%, surpassing the 2021 National Budget target of 7.4%. The resultant healthy public finances have allowed more resources to be channeled towards infrastructure development and rehabilitation, health and education as well as a raft of social protection programmes,” said the President.

He said true to the culture and work ethic of the Second Republic, the government has made strides towards honouring the horoes and heroines of the First and Second Chimurenga, with the erection of the Mbuya Nehanda statue in Harare’s CBD.

In the same vein, the African Liberation Museum project has kicked off with the support of other African countries such as Egypt.

Mnangagwa said in honour of all heroes and heroines who came from all parts of the country, the 2nd Republic is ensuring no one is left behind through the Devolution Agenda.

He also celebrated the team of atheletes who participated at the Tokyo Olympics in Japan.

“They too are our team of emerging heroes today,” said President Mnangagwa.

“Our enemy is poverty, hunger, disease and corruption, as well as retarded economic development. We will succeed and win.”

He said the government has instituted robust measures to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, which include the national vaccination programme and national lockdowns.

“My government will continue to provide vaccine doses for free as we journey towards herd immunity. We have broadened the vaccine inoculation centres to include private sector institutions. This should increase access and convenience to members of the public,” the President said.

This year’s Heroes Day Commemorations were held largely virtually as only a limited number of attendees was allowed at the national shrine, while provincial ministers presided over the event in their respective provinces.