Watch: Zanu PF Succession Battle-lines Drawn as Chiwenga’s T-Shirts Leaked Ahead of Party Conference

Harare—As the Zanu PF Annual National People’s Conference looms, tensions between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Vice President Constantino Chiwenga have reached a boiling point, marking another chapter in the ongoing succession battle that has roiled the ruling party.

The internal divisions have been brought into sharp focus with the emergence of competing factional loyalties, fueling speculation about the future leadership of the party.

Sources within Zanu PF have disclosed to The Zimbabwe Mail that the conference, set to take place in Bulawayo on 22-27 October this year, is being used as a strategic battleground in the power struggle between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga.

In a display of growing defiance, Chiwenga’s allies, often referred to as “Team General,” have produced thousands of T-shirts and caps bearing the Vice President’s image. The apparel, featuring Chiwenga in military fatigues with slogans like “Guveya General Bae” and the hashtag “#gudoguru,” has stirred controversy, particularly over its origins.

The T-shirts have become a symbol of the deepening rift between Mnangagwa’s and Chiwenga’s camps. While ostensibly produced to rally support for Chiwenga at the upcoming conference, but some insiders suggest that the printing may have been funded by Mnangagwa’s faction. This claim has raised eyebrows among political analysts, with some interpreting it as a tactical move by Mnangagwa to undermine Chiwenga’s show of strength or possibly to monitor those within Zanu PF who openly align with the Vice President.

“Zvinhu hazvina kumira bhoo mukati umu,” a source confided, hinting at the simmering tensions within Zanu PF as both factions jockey for influence ahead of the party’s next leadership selection. The use of T-shirts featuring Chiwenga in military garb has a loaded symbolism in a country where the army’s role in politics is both significant and historically fraught. It harkens back to the 2017 military intervention that saw Robert Mugabe ousted and Mnangagwa installed as President, a move in which Chiwenga played a pivotal role.

Amid these escalating tensions, security concerns have surfaced. Reports indicate that a number of individuals aligned with Mnangagwa are set to be deployed in Bulawayo to preempt any potential unrest or attempts to embarrass Chiwenga during the conference. This mobilization effort reflects the high stakes of the gathering, where any sign of dissent or discord could carry significant political implications.

In recent weeks, Mnangagwa’s supporters have been on high alert, fearing that Chiwenga’s camp may attempt to leverage their presence at the conference to challenge the current leadership. The deployment of party loyalists to control the atmosphere around the event suggests that Mnangagwa is wary of any public display of support for Chiwenga that could undermine his authority within the party.

A senior Zanu PF official who spoke on condition of anonymity expressed concerns that the situation in Bulawayo could become volatile. “There are concerns that some of Chiwenga’s supporters might stage protests or use the T-shirts as a statement of allegiance during the conference. This has the potential to create scenes that could embarrass the leadership and give the impression of disunity,” the official said.

The roots of the Mnangagwa-Chiwenga feud trace back to the aftermath of the 2017 coup. Chiwenga, then the commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, was instrumental in orchestrating Mugabe’s removal and Mnangagwa’s subsequent rise to power. However, what began as a partnership of convenience has since devolved into a bitter rivalry over who will ultimately control Zanu PF and, by extension, the presidency.

Chiwenga’s aspirations to eventually succeed Mnangagwa have never been a well-kept secret. The Vice President has sought to position himself as a viable alternative to Mnangagwa, appealing to the party’s military wing and elements within the war veterans. His allies have consistently hinted at a time when Chiwenga, revered in some circles as a “soldier’s leader,” would assume the highest office. However, Mnangagwa has worked to consolidate his own power base, sidelining those perceived as sympathetic to Chiwenga and maintaining a firm grip on party structures.

This power struggle has manifested in various ways, from political appointments to the control of state institutions. But it is the battle for the loyalty of the party’s rank and file that has become the central theater of conflict, with the Bulawayo conference serving as the latest arena in this high-stakes game.

The internal strife within Zanu PF comes at a critical time for Zimbabwe, as the country grapples with economic challenges, international isolation, and growing disillusionment among its citizens. The party’s internal unity—or lack thereof—has significant implications for the stability of Zimbabwe’s political landscape.

Analysts argue that a fractured Zanu PF could lead to an erosion of the party’s dominance, especially as opposition forces seek to capitalize on the turmoil. The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), under new leadership following Nelson Chamisa’s resignation, has been vocal in highlighting the ruling party’s internal discord. However, Zanu PF’s ability to suppress dissent within its ranks and maintain a united front remains a formidable challenge for the opposition.

The outcome of the Bulawayo conference could be a defining moment for both Mnangagwa and Chiwenga. Should Chiwenga manage to rally significant support and stage a show of strength, it may embolden his followers and weaken Mnangagwa’s hold on power. Conversely, if Mnangagwa’s camp succeeds in suppressing any overt displays of loyalty to Chiwenga, it could further cement the President’s position and undermine Chiwenga’s ambitions.

The power struggle between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga is also seen as a prelude to the anticipated succession race ahead of the 2028 general elections. Mnangagwa, now in his second term, is constitutionally barred from seeking another term, raising questions about who will inherit the leadership mantle. Chiwenga’s camp believes he is the natural successor, given his role in the 2017 coup and his appeal among the military establishment.

Yet, Mnangagwa’s allies are equally determined to shape the future of Zanu PF, potentially seeking a candidate of their own choosing to take the reins when the time comes. This dynamic has created an uneasy alliance at the top levels of Zanu PF, with both factions playing a long game to secure their positions.

As the conference approaches, the atmosphere in Bulawayo is thick with anticipation. Party insiders and observers alike will be watching closely, knowing that what unfolds in the next few weeks could set the stage for the next chapter in Zimbabwe’s political drama. The stakes are high, and the contest between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga is not merely about two men but about the future direction of Zanu PF—and indeed, the country itself.

The battle between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga highlights the complexities of power within Zimbabwe’s ruling party. As the Zanu PF conference draws nearer, the struggle for dominance within the party reveals the cracks that have formed beneath the surface. While Mnangagwa seeks to maintain his grip on power, Chiwenga’s ambitions reflect a desire to shape the next era of Zanu PF leadership.

The factionalism within Zanu PF is more than an internal matter; it is a reflection of the uncertainties and pressures facing Zimbabwe’s political system. With the stakes as high as they are, the unfolding events in Bulawayo will be a crucial indicator of whether Zanu PF can hold together or if the rifts will deepen, reshaping Zimbabwe’s political future.