Warrant Issued for Former RBZ Governor Gideon Gono in Fraud Case

Spread the love

HARARE,– A warrant of arrest has been issued for former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor Gideon Gono after he failed to appear at the Harare Magistrates’ Court on Monday in connection with a long-running fraud case.

Gono, who had lodged a complaint against two local businesspeople, a married couple, accused them of fraudulently altering the directorship of Valley Lodge, a property he claims ownership of. The matter dates back to 2017 but only commenced last week, with Gono expected to be present at court. His unexplained absence led the court to issue the arrest warrant.

The case, delayed for years due to an incomplete docket, was finally brought before the court, with prosecutor Sithembiso Moyo stating that the State had been awaiting the finalization of the docket since last year.

The accused couple, Beverly Aisha Makoni and Clark Makoni, are facing charges of illegally claiming ownership of Valley Lodge. In their defense, the couple alleges that they are being unfairly targeted by Gono, whom they accuse of using political influence to manipulate the legal process.

In a statement presented to the court, the Makonis claim that the allegations are part of a malicious campaign orchestrated by powerful individuals. “The accused person further asserts that these are clearly malicious, frivolous, and vexatious allegations being peddled by the complainant in connivance with those who occupy certain positions of influence within the law enforcement agencies or other government-linked institutions who maliciously caused their arrest without any shred of evidence to justify their arrest and/or prosecution,” reads their defense.

Although Gono did not attend court, his representative, George Mashonganyika, received the arrest warrant on his behalf.

The case has attracted significant public attention, given Gono’s prominence as the former head of Zimbabwe’s central bank and his controversial role during Zimbabwe’s hyperinflation period.

As the legal proceedings continue, Gono’s absence raises questions about the outcome of the case and whether the allegations of political manipulation will impact the course of justice.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...