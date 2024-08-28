War Veterans Denounce Zanu-PF’s Push to Extend Mnangagwa’s Term Beyond 2028

Spread the love

HARARE – In a growing wave of discontent within the ruling party, war veterans from Masvingo have strongly condemned calls from some Zanu-PF members advocating for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term in office to be extended beyond the constitutionally mandated two-term limit.

Labeling these efforts as “crazy,” the ex-combatants urged the President to honor the Constitution and step down at the end of his second term in 2028.

The veterans’ criticism comes in response to recent proposals from various Zanu-PF factions, particularly from the Masvingo and Harare provinces, which have been pushing for amendments to the Constitution that would allow Mnangagwa to remain in power beyond 2028. This movement has sparked significant controversy within the party and among the broader public, who view it as a direct challenge to Zimbabwe’s democratic principles.

Western Ezrah, a war veteran from Masvingo, voiced his disapproval of these moves during an interview with TellZim News, denouncing the individuals who he claims are “misleading the President” into considering unconstitutional actions. Ezrah argued that Zanu-PF has clear guidelines rooted in the party’s history and that those advocating for a third term for Mnangagwa lack an understanding of the party’s origins and its long-term vision.

“People do not know where Zanu-PF is coming from, and if you look closely, you will see that those calling for the extension of the term limit have no background in the liberation and the party itself,” Ezrah stated. He emphasized that Zanu-PF has a long-established hierarchy, which has been in place since the war of liberation, and that this structure must be respected. “Even culturally, the elders eat first, and because we are a cultured people, the elders lead first in their order,” he added.

Retired Major General Gibson Mashingaidze, another war veteran, also spoke out against the push for a third term, urging President Mnangagwa to remain faithful to the Constitution. Mashingaidze, who has previously identified himself as a constitutionalist, stressed that the President should honor his earlier promise to step down after his second term.

“I am a constitutionalist, just like the President. I survived numerous processes within Zanu-PF because I adhere to the Constitution. So as a constitutionalist, I think the President should follow the Constitution just as he promised. We all heard him saying he will step down when his second term lapses,” Mashingaidze said.

Another veteran, who preferred to remain anonymous, reinforced the sentiment that the Constitution is clear on presidential term limits. He emphasized that as war veterans, they are committed to the peaceful transfer of power and the upholding of constitutional provisions. He argued that those pushing for a third term for Mnangagwa are motivated by personal gain rather than the country’s best interests.

The controversial calls for a third presidential term gained momentum earlier this year, initially spearheaded by Zanu-PF’s Masvingo Province. The proposal has since been adopted by other provinces, which argue that Mnangagwa’s continued leadership is essential for achieving the party’s 2030 vision, which aims to transform Zimbabwe into an upper-middle-income economy.

The push reached a new peak on Sunday, August 25, when Zanu-PF’s Harare Province proposed significant amendments to the national Constitution during its provincial inter-district conference. The key resolution from this meeting was the recommendation that President Mnangagwa should be allowed to continue leading the country beyond 2028. Additionally, the Harare inter-district conference suggested amending the constitutional clause that prohibits any changes that would directly benefit the incumbent president, a move seen by critics as a direct attempt to entrench Mnangagwa’s rule.

These developments have sparked widespread debate within Zimbabwe, with many questioning the implications of such a move on the country’s democratic future. The war veterans’ vocal opposition to these proposals highlights the growing divisions within Zanu-PF and raises concerns about the potential erosion of Zimbabwe’s constitutional framework.

As the debate intensifies, all eyes are on President Mnangagwa and how he will respond to the growing calls from within his party. Will he uphold the Constitution and step down after his second term, or will he heed the calls for an extension, risking further division and unrest in an already fragile political landscape? The coming months will be crucial in determining the future of Zimbabwe’s democracy.

