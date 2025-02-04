War Veterans Chairman Says Mnangagwa is Surrounded by Criminals and Thugs

Spread the love

BULAWAYO – Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) chairman Ethan Mathibela has launched a scathing attack on senior officials within President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration, accusing them of rampant corruption and betrayal of the revolutionary cause.

Speaking during a public address in Bulawayo, Mathibela alleged that the president is “surrounded by criminals” who are enriching themselves at the expense of ordinary Zimbabweans. The war veterans’ leader, known for his candid criticism of government excesses, warned that unchecked corruption within the ruling ZANU-PF party could erode public trust and destabilise the nation.

“President Mnangagwa’s vision for the country is being derailed by the people around him,” Mathibela charged. “These are criminals who do not have the interests of Zimbabweans at heart. They are abusing their positions and taking advantage of their proximity to power.”

The explosive remarks come amid growing concerns over economic mismanagement, inflation, and allegations of looting within state institutions. In recent months, there have been reports of high-level government officials implicated in illicit financial dealings and abuse of office, fuelling public outrage.

Mathibela further accused some ruling party elites of sidelining war veterans and failing to address their longstanding grievances, including inadequate pensions and lack of economic empowerment opportunities. The war veterans, who played a key role in the liberation struggle, have increasingly voiced frustrations over what they perceive as neglect by the current administration.

Political analysts say Mathibela’s comments reflect a broader discontent within the former fighters’ ranks, who have historically been among ZANU-PF’s staunchest supporters. Some observers believe his remarks could signal deeper cracks within the ruling party as Zimbabwe gears up for upcoming political and economic reforms.

Efforts to obtain a response from government officials regarding the allegations were unsuccessful at the time of publication.

Mathibela’s full address can be watched online, where he expands on his concerns regarding governance and corruption in Zimbabwe.

The allegations have sparked debate on social media, with many Zimbabweans expressing support for Mathibela’s stance, while others have questioned the timing of his criticism. Some analysts speculate that his comments may be part of internal power struggles within the ruling party, while opposition groups have seized on the remarks as further evidence of government failure.

As pressure mounts on the Mnangagwa administration to address governance issues, it remains to be seen whether any action will be taken against the alleged corrupt individuals within his inner circle. For now, Mathibela’s words have added fuel to Zimbabwe’s already volatile political landscape.

