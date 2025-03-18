War Veteran Blessed Geza Calls for Nationwide Protests, Alleges High-Level Corruption

Spread the love

HARARE – Fugitive war veteran Blessed Geza, previously sought by authorities for allegedly inciting violence and undermining the president’s authority, has resurfaced with a series of explosive allegations against top government officials.

In a latest video, Geza wearing military camouflage accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa, ZANU-PF spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa, and Senate President Mabel Chinomona of engaging in large-scale corruption and ganging up on Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

He further called for nationwide protests to demand accountability and systemic change.

Geza, a former ZANU-PF Central Committee member, has become increasingly vocal in his criticism of the current administration. His latest accusations implicate some of the highest-ranking officials in the government, alleging their involvement in corrupt activities that have severely impacted the nation’s economy and governance.

In response to Geza’s outspoken stance, the ZANU-PF Politburo recently expelled him from the party. Patrick Chinamasa, the party’s Secretary for Legal Affairs, announced the expulsion, citing Geza’s persistent calls for President Mnangagwa’s removal as the primary reason for this decisive action.

Undeterred by his expulsion and the charges against him, Geza has called for a “mega demonstration” in the coming weeks. He urged citizens to prepare for what he describes as one of the largest and most significant protests in recent history, aiming to send a clear message against the current administration’s alleged misconduct.

The situation has further intensified with reports suggesting a rift between the army and police forces. Unconfirmed sources indicate that Geza may be receiving protection from military factions sympathetic to Vice President Chiwenga, highlighting potential divisions within the nation’s security apparatus.

As tensions escalate, the nation awaits further developments. Geza has promised to provide additional guidance on the planned protests, maintaining that the movement’s momentum will continue despite government efforts to suppress dissent.

The government’s response to these unfolding events remains to be seen, as public sentiment grows increasingly restless amid allegations of corruption and calls for leadership accountability.

