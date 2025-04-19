War Veteran Blessed Geza Calls for National Shutdown on April 22–23 Amid Rising Political Tensions

Spread the love

HARARE – Vocal war veterans’ leader Blessed Runesu Geza has called for a nationwide shutdown on 22 and 23 April, demanding the resignation of President Emmerson Mnangagwa amid deepening political and economic dissatisfaction in Zimbabwe.

Geza, who has emerged as the public face of a growing military-aligned ZANU-PF faction reportedly loyal to Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, has intensified pressure on Mnangagwa, accusing him of corruption, authoritarianism, and attempting to unlawfully extend his rule beyond constitutional limits.

In a series of fiery online addresses, Geza urged Zimbabweans to take to the streets in peaceful protest across all provinces—from Plumtree to Mutare, and from Zambezi to Limpopo. He described the national shutdown as a necessary act of civil disobedience against what he termed “failed leadership and stolen futures.”

“We can’t continue suffering in silence,” said Geza. “The time has come for every citizen to rise and demand change. The 22nd and 23rd of April must mark a turning point. Mnangagwa must go.”



Security authorities are reportedly on high alert as calls for mass protests grow. Although the government has downplayed the planned shutdown, there are signs of anxiety within official circles, with reports of increased police presence in urban centres.

Blessed Geza’s mobilisation efforts have been gaining traction among disgruntled war veterans, unemployed youths, and civil servants frustrated by the rising cost of living, economic instability, and alleged political repression.

Once a member of ZANU-PF’s Central Committee, Geza has since become a fierce critic of Mnangagwa’s leadership following his expulsion from the party. Despite facing multiple criminal charges and remaining in hiding, he continues to rally support online and through underground networks.

The call for a shutdown adds to the mounting political uncertainty in Zimbabwe as divisions within the ruling party deepen. Observers say the unfolding events could signal a critical juncture in the country’s post-Mugabe era.

