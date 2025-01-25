Violence Mars Funeral of Late Legislator: Mwonzora Attacked by Chamisa’s Thugs

Spread the love

GLEN VIEW, HARARE – Chaos erupted today at the funeral of the late Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator, Honourable Hakata, as Senator Douglas Mwonzora, leader of the MDC-T party, was attacked by a mob allegedly linked to Nelson Chamisa’s “Blue Movement.”

The incident, which saw Mwonzora’s vehicle pelted with stones and opposition MPs chased from the ceremony, has sparked widespread condemnation across the political divide.

The late Hon. Hakata, a long-serving opposition figure, had reportedly maintained cordial relationships across political lines. However, the funeral, meant to be a moment of unity and reflection, descended into violence and political score-settling.

Eyewitnesses reported that as Mwonzora and other MDC-T officials arrived at the funeral, they were met with hostility from a group of CCC youths. The mob allegedly hurled stones at their vehicles, forcing them to leave under heavy security. This incident follows reports of CCC-aligned youths harassing opposition MPs the previous evening.

Critics argue that such actions represent a growing culture of political intolerance. “The attack on Mwonzora and MPs at a funeral is a new low for the so-called Blue Movement,” said a source familiar with the incident. “Funerals should be a place of mourning, not a battleground for political differences.”

This is not the first time tensions have flared at opposition funerals. Similar scenes occurred during the burial of Moreblessing Ali, where Hon. Job Sikhala faced harassment while mourning, even after spending two years in prison fighting for democracy.

Cars belonging to Senator Mwonzora President of the MDC-T party were attacked today at the funeral of the late CCC Legislator Hon Hakata. A day before his leg was amputated the family struggled to raise money to buy blood that Doctors needed. He died 24 hrs later. We must respect… pic.twitter.com/WxAQVPdX1B — Chalton Hwende MP Chairperson Public Accounts (@hwendec) January 25, 2025

Adding to the tragedy, Hon. Hakata’s family has revealed that they struggled to raise funds for his medical expenses before his death. According to reports, they were unable to afford the blood transfusion required after his leg was amputated, leading to his passing 24 hours later.

Speaking on the matter, prominent opposition leader Charlton Hwende said, “It’s disheartening that while the family was fighting to save his life, those now disrupting his funeral did nothing to assist. This lack of compassion is shameful.”

The violence has drawn sharp criticism from both political and civil society leaders. Clever Maruta, a political analyst, remarked on social media: “You know activists are starved of political programming when funerals become platforms for violence and score-settling. This is a disgraceful disregard for the deceased and their grieving families.“

Maruta also called out the alleged use of President Chamisa’s name to justify the violence, despite Chamisa having distanced himself from party politics for over a year.

Norest Marara, however, expressed conflicting views. “While I abhor violence,” one comment read, “it’s hard to ignore the pain Mwonzora caused to Zimbabweans. His actions have left deep scars, and today’s attack, though wrong, is a reflection of that anger.”

Messages circulating in opposition-aligned social media groups have further exposed the toxic political environment. A message from a member of the Blue Movement celebrated the violence, suggesting it was a justified reaction.

President Chamisa in Glenview📍 pic.twitter.com/cfeCsNQKnb — Gift Ostallos Siziba (@Cde_Ostallos) January 25, 2025

This conduct has sparked outrage. “Shame on the Blue Movement! This is not the Zimbabwe we want,” said one observer. “You failed to contribute to Hon. Hakata’s medical and burial costs but chose to fuel your youths with beer and drugs to sow chaos. This is a betrayal of Ubuntu, dignity, and compassion.”

As Zimbabwe grapples with mounting political tensions, today’s events highlight the urgent need for tolerance and respect in public life. Funerals, many argue, should remain sacred spaces free from political interference.

Hon. Hakata’s legacy as a peacemaker in opposition politics has been overshadowed by the disgraceful actions at his funeral. Leaders from all political affiliations are now called upon to condemn the violence and ensure that such incidents are not repeated.

The late Hon. Hakata’s burial, a moment meant to honour his contributions to Zimbabwe’s democracy, became a stark reminder of the divisions and challenges the nation still faces.

