Violence erupts in Mash Central as ZANU PF internal wars escalate

The battle for Mazowe DCC Chairmanship has reached another level with reports of violence now before the courts. ZANU PF Concession District youth official Paul Kasvosve was severely assaulted by a Kazembe Kazembe sponsored terror gang.

It is alleged that Kazembe Kazembe sponsored youths invaded a leisure spot, Al Shabaab style in Concession and brutally assaulted youths linked to a rival camp.

One of the assaulted youths Paul Kasvosve suffered scaring on the upper lip, broken teeth and a Government medical officer classified the injuries as severe.

The matter is set to appear before the courts on Monday 2 November after police reports were made. The assault took place last week and police were dragging their feet on the matter as they feared the wrath of police boss Kazembe Kazembe.

It is alleged that youths told police officers that they can’t touch them as they are protected by their boss. The terror gang has caused havoc in Concession. The gang who claim to be sponsored by Kazembe Kazembe assaulted Paul Kasvosve and others telling them to stop supporting anyone who challenges John Mudzonga. John Mudzonga is the Mazowe Rural District Council chairman, he is also Kazembe Kazembe’s campaign manager.

Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe was not reachable for comment on the allegations which will be heard in court today.

Attached below is a medical affidavit from the Government medical officer who examined Paul Kasvosve’s injuries.