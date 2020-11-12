Video: Life of Genius ‘Ginimbi’; long-serving Maid speaks out

BUSINESSMAN and Socialite Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure’s death has sparked debate on mainstream and social media regarding the source of his wealth and his life in general.

On social media, Genius Kadungure was the boss, he was a larger than life character, with followers who adored him.

While many saw him as a party animal, his manager of seven years Shaleen Nullens says he was a hard worker, with over 200 employees in Zimbabwe, Botswana and South Africa.

“Ginimbi was a hard worker, he was focused and wanted results; he was also very innovative and had a business acumen and knew which deals to strike,” she said.



His maid of 15 years, Ms Fatuma Chikowore dismissed allegations that her former boss was involved with the underworld.

“I have known Ginimbi for 15 years, he was a good boss with a good heart always ready to step in. What social media is saying about rituals is utter nonsense, there is no sacred room in this house and whenever he was around he would spend most of his time home,” she said.



The community says it has lost its anchor.

“He was our umbrella and whenever we encountered problems he would assist, he brought development our area,” said the village head man.

While many will remember him as a flamboyant social media character, to the people of Domboshava he will forever be remembered as the man who brought America to Domboshava as evidenced by his expensive fleet of imported cars and his mansion.

Ginimbi is expected to be buried at his Domboshava homestead this Saturday.