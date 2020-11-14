Video & images: Ginimbi funeral; friends in fiery defence of source of wealth

Thousands of people attended the burial of businessman and socialite Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure at his sprawling Domboshava mansion this Saaturday.

Friends trooped into the country from countries such as the Australia, the United Kingdom, as well as South Africa.

Addressing mourners, Ginimbi’s friends defended him as a hard working businessman, rejecting social media claims of associations with cults and involvement in rituals.

