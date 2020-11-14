Video & images: Ginimbi funeral; friends in fiery defence of source of wealth

Thousands of people attended the burial of businessman and socialite Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure at his sprawling Domboshava mansion this Saaturday.
Friends trooped into the country from countries such as the Australia, the United Kingdom, as well as South Africa.
Addressing mourners, Ginimbi’s friends defended him as a hard working businessman, rejecting social media claims of associations with cults and involvement in rituals.
WATCH video and images below;
MORE IMAGES
What do we know about Ginimbi family?
Genius Kadungure aka Ginimbi’s date of birth is 10th October 1984. He was born in Domboshava in a family of four.
Ginimbi mama Juliana Mubaiwa die for January 2020 after she bin dey battle cancer. Im brother Andrew bin die for 2019.
On Sunday, afta im death, Anderson Kudungure wey bi di papa of di late socialite tok for one interview wit Daily mail say before Ginimbi death, im no dey too see im son even though dem dey live close to each oda for Nyamande Village for Domboshava wia Genius built im home.
“He love to dey travel at high speed,” Ginimbi papa tok. “Wen I hear about di accident, I dey sure say im no go survive am, sake of di way im dey drive at high speed.
Since im death, dem put Ginimbi remains for for im mansion for Domboshava, wia some of im family memeers bin dey tok sy dem fit build am mausoleum for dia.