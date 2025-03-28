Staged for State of Emergency? Vehicles Torched Outside Offices of Mnangagwa-Linked Businessmen

Spread the love

HARARE – A wave of suspected arson attacks targeting business premises linked to key allies of President Emmerson Mnangagwa has raised speculation that the incidents were staged to justify a state of emergency ahead of planned protests on March 31.

According to security sources, the attacks were carried out in the early hours of Friday, with assailants dousing cars with petrol before setting them alight. The targeted locations included the offices of prominent businessmen Wicknell Chivayo and Kudakwashe Tagwirei, as well as a DA petrol station in Harare. Other affected business figures include Tino Machakaire and John Mangudya, the chief executive of the Mutapa Investment Fund and former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor.

The incidents came just hours after war veterans’ leader Blessed Geza—who is aligned with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s faction—publicly accused these businessmen of being “criminals around the president.” Geza, in a series of video statements, has vowed that action will be taken against them, declaring there is “no going back” on the planned March 31 demonstrations.

While some believe the attacks were an act of defiance from disgruntled factions within Zanu PF, others argue that they may have been orchestrated to justify an increased security crackdown ahead of the protests. The military-style precision of the attacks, coupled with the rapid deployment of state security forces, has fueled speculation that the incidents were pre-planned to create grounds for declaring a state of emergency.

A senior security official told The NewsHawks: “They struck after midnight into the early hours of the morning, up to 2 AM. They targeted business premises owned by prominent businessmen they believe are the main funders of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s 2030 agenda and its associated campaign.”

With tensions escalating, the government has moved swiftly to assure citizens that law enforcement is investigating the attacks. Surveillance footage from the affected locations is being reviewed, though no arrests have been made yet.

Mnangagwa, who has been in power since 2017, has sought to downplay internal divisions while reaffirming his control. Addressing the Zanu PF central committee in Harare, he described the ongoing turmoil as a treasonous plot by rogue elements within the party.

“It is most unfortunate that a retrogressive trend has emerged, with some members of our party showing their chameleon-like characters as willing accessories to our detractors for the purpose of desecrating our rich revolutionary heritage. Down with them!” he declared.

He further warned: “Their actions are an affront to the party’s principles and grossly taint our country’s image as well as the gains of our liberation struggle. These rogue opportunists will soon meet their fate.”

The pushback against Mnangagwa’s leadership has been led by a faction of war veterans accusing him of mismanagement and surrounding himself with corrupt individuals benefiting from state-awarded contracts.

Among the most vocal critics are Blessed Geza and Andreas Mathibela, who have reportedly fled the country to avoid sedition charges. Geza, a known ally of Chiwenga, has released a series of YouTube videos calling for mass protests to remove Mnangagwa from power.

As uncertainty looms, Mnangagwa has ordered a nationwide security clampdown. In a further sign of internal instability, he recently retired Zimbabwe National Army commander Lieutenant General Anselem Senyatwe, amid reports of growing discontent within the military.

Mnangagwa urged the public to ignore calls for mass action, saying, “People are called upon to go about their business as usual on March 31. Our state security infrastructure is in place to protect property and the safety of all Zimbabweans, from Plumtree to Mutare, Chirundu to Beitbridge.”

The unfolding developments mark a rare public admission of factional tensions within Zanu PF, raising concerns over the stability of Mnangagwa’s leadership as he seeks to consolidate his grip on power.

