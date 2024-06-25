US$3 million fraud suspect shoots himself dead at home of accuser

Spread the love

HARARE – A man shot himself dead at the Borrowdale home of businessman Felix Munyaradzi on Tuesday, hours before a court was to rule in his fraud trial involving the illegal sale of housing stands valued at US$3 million.

Amos Kagona, a car dealer, was due to be sentenced by Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje alongside Jacob Muyambo and Saymore Mutakura after standing trial accused of defrauding Munyaradzi’s company, Delatfin Civil Engineering. Muyambo was finance director at Delatfin.

Pictures showed Kagona lying on his back at Munyaradzi’s gate after shooting himself in the head.

The allegations against the men were that they sold commonage stands – serviced residential stands on state land which land developers are legally required to surrender to the government, typically 10 percent of the residential stands in a particular development.

Muyambo and Mutakura appeared before Mambanje who postponed judgement to Thursday.

Source: ZimLive

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...