Uproar as Mnangagwa pampers his wife with squeezed taxpayer’s money

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has promulgated Statutory Instrument 261 which stipulates the benefits to be enjoyed by former first ladies.

In Zimbabwe, however, there is no official title for a first lady. The country currently has two first ladies, Janet Banana, wife of the late ceremonial president Canaan Banana [1980-87] and Grace Mugabe, Robert Mugabe’s widow.

The benefits, to be paid for by taxpayers, of course, are as follows: