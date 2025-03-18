Up to 20 armed men seize $75,000 cash in raid at Chivayo inlaws’ farm

Spread the love

HARARE – The inlaws of wealth-flaunting businessman Wicknell Chivayo were targeted by up to 20 armed men early Tuesday during which US$75,000 in cash and various personal items were stolen at their farm in Marondera.

The money is believed to be part of bride price paid by Chivayo when he married Lulu Muteke during a traditional ceremony on March 8. Chivayo was rumoured to have paid $300,000 in lobola but he publicly stated it was nearer $20,000, although he confirmed sending $75,000 to his inlaws to prepare for the ceremony.

Police were called to Alpha Omega Farm after gunshots rang out and Chivayo’s father-in-law Christopher Mudzingwa Muteke sent an SOS to a local farmers group. Some farmers turned up to assist but quickly retreated after realising it was a “military-style operation” upon seeing a large group of well armed and very organised men, ZimLive heard.

A big white truck was seen parked near the property.

Police learnt that the farm is guarded by three armed guards from a private security company and a fourth who is directly employed by the Mutekes.

A guard from DM Security who was watchman at the southside guardroom told police that just after 1AM he was grabbed from behind by a man and he quickly noticed a group of about 19 men armed with rifles and pistols, and some carrying bolt cutters, machetes and iron bars, approaching.

The gang assaulted the guard while demanding to know where the other guards were located before his hands were tied from the back with cable ties.

The gang entered the farm house yard and quickly subdued a second guard who was disarmed of his CBC shotgun.

A third guard keeping watch at the main entrance was struck several times on the head with iron bars before the gang entered the house by cutting off a padlock securing the burglar screen with a bolt cutter.

Gerald Muteke, 37, one of the occupants in the house, met the robbers in the passageway and they demanded cash. He quickly handed over $18,000, his Sarsilmaz pistol, a Samsung S21 and Samsung S24.

The invaders also opened a bedroom occupied by Vimbai Muteke, 43, who handed over $1,100, her mobile phone and keys to the safe which was stored in the main bedroom.

The robbers seized $55,000 from the safe, police were told.

A brave neighbour who was informed about the raid fired two shots from distance from his 303 rifle, forcing the armed robbers to flee, firing three shots as they retreated.

Police recovered an iron bar left behind by the robbers which will be examined for fingerprints.

Chivayo told ZimLive by phone on Tuesday: “I’m not aware (of the robbery). No-one has told me.” – ZimLive

