UK Manager Wins Unfair Dismissal Case After Reporting Olinda’s Husband for Sexual Misconduct

LONDON, UK — A 30-year-old healthcare manager has won a landmark unfair dismissal and victimisation case after she was sacked just two days after reporting alleged sexually inappropriate behaviour by her employer’s husband, according to the UK newspaper Daily Mail.

Amber Stoter, who worked at Gain Healthcare in Bicester, Oxfordshire, took her case to the Reading Employment Tribunal after being fired on 28 June 2023—48 hours after raising concerns about Tytan Nkomo, the husband of Gain Healthcare’s founder and CEO, Olinda Chapel-Nkomo.

According to tribunal findings, Ms Stoter had confided in her line manager, Jessica Cannon, about several disturbing incidents. She alleged that Mr Nkomo had made inappropriate sexual remarks, including calling her his “property” and referring to her as his “girlfriend.”

In response to a photo Ms Stoter posted with the caption “working hard in the sun,” Mr Nkomo allegedly commented: “That’s not the only thing you make go hard.”

Ms Stoter said she felt “ambushed” when, shortly after the complaint was passed on to Mrs Chapel-Nkomo, she was abruptly dismissed following what was described as a heated and distressing meeting. She reportedly told the CEO during the meeting: “You’ve done this because of what your husband did.”

Gain Healthcare claimed the dismissal was due to alleged professional misconduct, including leaving the premises during work hours and sending an “excessive” number of WhatsApp messages to colleagues. However, the tribunal concluded these justifications lacked evidence and had not been addressed through appropriate internal processes.

Employment Judge Colin Baran ruled that the true reason for Ms Stoter’s dismissal was the protected disclosure she had made about Mr Nkomo’s conduct. “The Tribunal concludes that at the time of dismissal, Mrs Chapel-Nkomo knew of the fact and nature of the disclosure – reports of sexually inappropriate conduct by her husband,” he said.

Judge Baran also noted that the company failed to properly investigate the complaint, despite its significant safeguarding responsibilities as a provider of care to vulnerable individuals.

The tribunal upheld claims of both unfair dismissal and victimisation, with compensation to be determined at a remedy hearing scheduled for September.

Speaking to MailOnline, Ms Stoter said: “I represented myself at the hearing and it was difficult, but I had to stand up for myself. Maintaining one’s integrity is the best way.”

Neither Gain Healthcare nor Mrs Chapel-Nkomo have issued a public statement following the ruling.