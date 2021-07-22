UK Deportees Whisked Away in Zupco Buses On Arrival In Zimbabwe

Government officials at the Robert Mugabe International Airport Thursday whisked away Zimbabwean citizens deported from the Britain to an undisclosed location.

They also denied journalists permission to interview, photograph or film their arrival.

Zupco buses with escorted by police officers lay in wait for the deportees, driving off once they had taken their seats.

State broadcaster ZBC was the only one given access film them.

British Secretary of State for the Home Department, Priti Patel, has said Zimbabweans being deported are criminals convicted of serious offences including murder.

Patel who is also a Member of Parliament for Witham was responding to calls to abort the deportations that have been described as inhumane. In a letter to some who had made the calls, Patel said: