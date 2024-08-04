UANC Leader Calls for Opposition Restraint During SADC Summit

Spread the love

HARARE,- Gwinyai Muzorewa, leader of the Opposition United African National Council (UANC) party, has urged fellow political leaders to avoid demonstrations during the upcoming 44th Ordinary Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit in Harare.

Zimbabwe is set to host the regional bloc’s annual meeting, themed “Promoting Innovation to Unlock Opportunities for Sustained Economic Growth and Development Towards an Industrialised SADC.”

During a press conference in Harare last week, Muzorewa emphasized the importance of maintaining peace throughout the summit.

“The opposition parties must show maturity, culture, and sound judgment, since we could be the next government of this nation any time,” Muzorewa stated.

“As one of the founding members of SADC, let us display our wisdom and maturity by welcoming our guests with dignity, respect, and culture. This is not the time to show our political differences. Most married people know how to cover their differences when they have visitors. That is civil.”

Muzorewa further stressed that constructive opposition leaders should not seek to disrupt SADC’s agenda.

“As opposition parties, we must show respect to our fellow SADC nations who will come to conduct their business. SADC’s main objectives are to achieve development, peace, security, and economic growth. We cannot afford ‘kudira jecha’ (to sabotage) this noble SADC agenda,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to assume the chairmanship of the regional bloc.

Source – Online

