Foreign Nationals Nabbed at RGMI Airport for Drug Trafficking

HARARE – The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested two foreign nationals at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on allegations of drug trafficking after they arrived in the country from Thailand.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, police revealed that the suspects were caught with four monarch suitcases filled with loose skunky dagga, weighing a combined total of approximately 70 kilogrammes.

The drugs were discovered during routine security checks upon the suspects’ arrival.

Authorities say the dagga was concealed in the luggage in an apparent attempt to smuggle it into the country. The ZRP confirmed that investigations are still underway and that further details will be released in due course.

The arrests come amid growing concerns over the rising cases of drug smuggling through Zimbabwe’s ports of entry. Law enforcement agencies have since intensified surveillance and inspections in a bid to combat the illicit drug trade.

