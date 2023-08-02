Two detectives badly wounded in Bulawayo shooting, suspect loose

BULAWAYO – Two police detectives were left wounded after being shot in Bulawayo’s Cowdray Park suburb on Tuesday while attempting to arrest a man wanted for armed robbery, police said.

Detective Assistant Inspector Richard Charamba, 47, and Detective Constable Albert Madziva, 41, knocked on the door of a house in Cowdray Park where Simelweyinkosi Dube was believed to be hiding at his girlfriend’s house, according to police.

When the girlfriend, identified as Siwinile Ndlovu opened the door, the suspect emerged from behind her and opened fire at the detectives whose injuries are described as “severe”.

Dube’s girlfriend was also injured and is also reportedly hospitalised along with the detectives.

The nature of their injuries was however not disclosed.

Police appealed for information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect who is now on the run.

The incident followed the arrest of Dube’s alleged accomplices who also implicated the suspect during questioning by the police.

They are Alex Cabangani Moyo, 37, Vusumuzi Moyo, 27, and Mlungisi Sibanda, 44.

The gang is accused of a July 30 armed robbery attack on a family at Insindi Ranch in Gwanda where US$7,800 cash and two guns were stolen.

Police said jewellery worth US$200, a Bulawayo Agricultural Show trophy, 15x9mm live ammunition, FN 9mm pistol loaded with 13 rounds, Cadix 0,38 revolver and an empty magazine were also stolen.

National police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: “On July 31 detectives from CID homicide arrested Mlungisi Sibanda in Bulawayo city centre, along Jason Moyo Street between 9th and 10th Avenues after receiving information which linked him to the robbery case.

“The suspect implicated Alex Cabangani Moyo leading to his arrest in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo on August 1, 2023.

“The arrest led to the recovery of two pellet guns, 9mm Pak Retey Mod 92 firearm with five rounds and a Bulawayo agricultural show trophy.

“Alex Cabangani Moyo implicated Mlungisi Sibanda leading to an arrest at his house in Nketa 9 after a shootout.

“Alex Cabangani Moyo implicated Simelweyinkosi Dube, 28, and led detectives to Simelweyinkosi’s girlfriend Siwinile Ndlovu.”

Meanwhile, in a letter to other members and stakeholders of ZRP Business Against Crime Forum of Zimbabwe (Bulawayo Province), seen by ZimLive, chairman Ishmael Jassat made an urgent appeal for assistance for the injured police officers.

“Today, I write to you with a heavy heart and a sense of urgency, seeking your support and assistance in a matter of utmost importance,” wrote Jassat.

“Two valiant police officers from our crack team at CID Homicide who selflessly risked their lives to protect our community were shot in the line of duty earlier today.

“Their injuries are severe, and they are in dire need of immediate surgery to ensure their recovery.”

Jassat asked for financial assistance to help the police officers.

He wrote: “The injuries sustained by these officers are grave, and the medical expenses for their surgeries and subsequent treatment are anticipated to be substantial.

“It is for this reason that I humbly appeal to you, our compassionate community, to come forward and show your solidarity by providing financial assistance to help cover their medical expenses.

“Additionally, I encourage you to spread the word within your social circles, workplaces, and community groups.

“The more people we reach, the greater the support we can provide to these officers and their families. By coming together as a united front, we can demonstrate our unwavering support for the brave men and women who risk their lives to ensure our safety.” – ZimLive

